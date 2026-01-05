E-Paper | July 18, 2026

KP CM Sohail Afridi calls on lawyers to stand up for independence of judiciary

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KP CM Sohail Afridi addresses lawyers at an event organised by the Islamabad Bar Association on Jan 5, 2026. — screengrab via YouTube/PTI
KP CM Sohail Afridi addresses lawyers at an event organised by the Islamabad Bar Association on Jan 5, 2026. — screengrab via YouTube/PTI
KP CM Sohail Afridi addresses lawyers at an event organised by the Islamabad Bar Association on Jan 5, 2026. — X/ImaanZHazir
KP CM Sohail Afridi addresses lawyers at an event organised by the Islamabad Bar Association on Jan 5, 2026. — X/ImaanZHazir
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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday called on lawyers in Islamabad to stand up for an independent judiciary as he continued his efforts to rally support for the PTI’s street movement.

The KP CM made the remarks while addressing the legal fraternity at an event organised by the Islamabad Bar Association. After completing a three-day visit to Lahore, Afridi has announced Karachi as his next destination.

“If you do not stand up for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law and for an independent judiciary, then future generations will spit on us and you as well,” Afridi said.

He urged them to announce a lawyers’ movement, adding that the youth will support them. “Long live resistance,” the chief minister said.

“You must support the PTI founder [Imran Khan] against oppression and barbarity. Whose conscience is even one per cent alive will stand against the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments, as well as unfair trials — whether of journalists or politicians — and will demand the release of all political workers who are wrongfully in jail,” Afridi said.

CM Afridi also stressed that Imran did not seek his release, but rather a fair trial. “A convicted person was received at the airport,” the PTI leader said, apparently referring to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif landing in Islamabad after he returned to Pakistan in October 2023.

During his address, Afridi also praised Advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, who was among the audience.

“Imaan Mazari has created a new history of resistance. The youth receive encouragement from her,“ Afridi said. He also mentioned that some journalists were recently sentenced after their “trials in absentia”.

Arshad Sharif had to leave his country to save his life because he was not getting justice and security here, but he was not spared even abroad,” the KP CM said, referring to the journalist being shot dead in Kenya on Oct 23, 2022.

Afridi cautioned the lawyers that while the PTI was facing “oppression and fascism today”, it could be their turn tomorrow. “You will not be able to tolerate what the PTI has,“ he said.

Afridi once again lamented that he was repeatedly being denied a meeting with Imran, who is incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

“Three judges [of the IHC] issued orders for [my] meeting with the PTI founder, but the Adiala jail’s superintendent threw that directive in the trash,” the KP CM said.

He said that Imran was “fighting our war in jail”, adding that “those who took cars from the Toshakhana were the rulers and the person who took items legally was in prison“.

“They have incapacitated you all,” the chief minister said.

CM Afridi further said that “people from all schools of thought” in KP believed that a military operation was not the solution to rising militancy in the province.

“But there are still preparations for an operation. This is not a functioning system but hooliganism,” the chief minister said.

Pakistan

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2026 02:10pm
Independent, fair, honest and free judiciary under the auspices of the current movers and shakers, running relentlessly in the corridors of power at Rawalpindi/Islamabad and other parts of the country is a far cry.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2026 02:12pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 05, 2026 02:56pm
Pakistanis have been brainwashed and desensitised and no longer realise what is good or bad. They believe, it is only the PTI who will be persecuted but today its them, tomorrow it will be you, no one is safe in Pakistan. Only a revolution can change things but unfortunately Pakistanis are too corrupt to come out onto the streets.
Recommend 0
haseeb
Jan 05, 2026 03:09pm
sohail afridi,sahib. Pehle apne leader imran,ko,azaad karwao. Phir judiciary ko baad main azaad karwana.
Recommend 0
Nayab Ahmad
Jan 05, 2026 03:46pm
The legal fraternity always stood up in the past to defend the constitution , for this purpose it has its own systems. There's no need for CM of KPK Afridi to be lecturing and patronizing them. He is himself , clearly , neglecting his constitutional duties and his province is going to pieces as he is running around the country with his political show . The height of hypocrisy and negligence .
Recommend 0
Abdussalam Choudhry
Jan 05, 2026 04:16pm
PTI only knows protest
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 05, 2026 04:51pm
Are you not allowed to print any comments or do you need approval from the establishment?
Recommend 0
Imran Khan
Jan 06, 2026 07:52am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, yes..for uniting, the rulers of KP should spend budget on people also instead to accumulating it through corruption..health and education system in KP is at worse while the children of PTI leaders are studying in Lahore and abroad...this is not unity..
Recommend 0

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