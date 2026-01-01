E-Paper | July 14, 2026

‘Are you ready?’: KP CM Sohail Afridi says he will visit Karachi on January 9

News Desk Published
KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi speaks to the press outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on November 6, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial/File
KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi speaks to the press outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on November 6, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial/File
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Days after concluding a three-day visit to Lahore to launch PTI’s street movement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced on Thursday that he will visit Karachi on January 9.

“Friday, January 9!” the chief minister said on social media platform X. “Karachi, Sindh, are you ready?”

Afridi said he would be coming to Karachi “bearing Imran Khan’s message”, adding that he would be meeting “all friends of the party”.

Afridi had previously announced that Karachi was his next destination for galvanising party supporters.

During his visit to Lahore, the KP CM had attempted to deliver a speech to supporters at Liberty Chowk but was unable to do so as a heavy contingent of police had blocked all roads leading to the area by setting up pickets.

He had also addressed PTI lawmakers at the Punjab Assembly, a visit that was marred by altercations between members of his entourage and security officials, while several heated exchanges between PTI leaders and journalists were also witnessed.

He was also barred from visiting the cantonment to meet party leaders, as well as the food street that had been shut down ahead of his visit. He also went to Zaman Park amid heavy police deployment, while the detention of party supporters during the tour was also reported.

On Monday, he wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to complain about the treatment meted out to him during his visit. He maintained that the Punjab government’s adoption of an extraordinary and excessive security posture — including sweeping detentions and visible enforcement theatrics — was “a message of intimidation rather than cooperation”.

He complained that “such measures were neither proportionate nor warranted and conveyed an intent that went well beyond legitimate security considerations”.

The KP CM was of the view that, “taken together — protocol degradation, exce­ssive policing optics, and synchronised digital vilification — the pattern is too consistent to be dismissed as coincidental”. He termed the conduct “beneath the status of a provincial government” and stressed that it damaged the “collective credibility of federating units”.

Separately, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan said the KP CM’s visit to the provincial assembly would be investigated by the law enforcement agencies in light of the CCTV footage and the initial inquiry report.

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Zaryab khan
Jan 01, 2026 05:48pm
Kindly 1st focus on your province, especially students. Do you know that the fee structure of self finance in government medical colleges is almost more than double than punjab, that is 12 to 14 lacs, which is impossible for a middle class but brilliant student to afford. Kindly focus on this. This fee should be at least equal to punjab, that's 6 lacs
Recommend 0
Zafar Iqbal
Jan 01, 2026 06:53pm
Cm sb you're supposed to serve people of KPK. Not for visiting Adiyala every week. Surprised visits to Lahore for Three days.Now another visit to Karachi. You and your party is answerable to people of KPK for your performance.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 01, 2026 08:50pm
Will your leader ever tell you to focus on people of kpk??
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 01, 2026 08:52pm
please fix KPK, it's population is exploding, with jobless youth, poverty, lack of basics, lack of functioning schools, healthcare, housing, business, what is he doing?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 01, 2026 09:57pm
There is a thing called routine official courtesy. A provincial CM visiting another province, as a normal courtesy required to inform his counterpart and also courtesy call upon him for the welcome and thanks on leaving.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Jan 02, 2026 08:27am
Logonko apney haq ke lia bari qurbani deni hogi.
Recommend 0

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