E-Paper | July 18, 2026

‘We can revise tariffs very quickly’: Trump warns of higher tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases

Reuters Published
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington, DC, on Jan 4, 2026. — AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington, DC, on Jan 4, 2026. — AFP
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The United States could raise tariffs on India if New Delhi does not meet Washington’s demand to curb purchases of Russian oil, US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“Modi is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy,” Trump said on Sunday.

“They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly,” Trump said in response to a question on India’s Russian oil purchases.

India’s commerce ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US doubled import tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent last year as punishment for its heavy buying of Russian oil. Despite the hefty tariffs, India’s exports to the US leapt in November.

Encouraged by the improved trade data, Indian officials have maintained a firm stance against US trade demands, signalling limited flexibility in areas such as agricultural imports, while data shows India’s oil purchases from Russia have declined.

India is asking refiners for weekly disclosures of Russian and US oil purchases, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week, adding that they expect Russian crude imports to dip below 1 million barrels per day as New Delhi seeks to clinch a trade deal with Washington.

Modi has spoken to Trump at least three times over the phone since he imposed tariffs, but the discussions remain inconclusive.

India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer to discuss bilateral trade and economic ties last month in Delhi.

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US Trade War Trump 2.0
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Rama
Jan 05, 2026 12:32pm
Trump is doing favor to India and pushing to move closer to Russia. It is cold war 2.0 in full action, India emerge strong after cold war 1.0 , It will emerge stronger with cold war 2.0 Thank you Trump
Recommend 0
Gaawar Jat
Jan 05, 2026 02:08pm
Trump doing the right things for USA, but approach is not correct. He is trying to punish India, but ending up punishing US consumers. Look at the inflation in US, increasing day by day.
Recommend 0
ABE
Jan 05, 2026 02:18pm
Indian PM Modi was one of the closest foreign leaders who had befriended Trump. Trump even attended Howy Mody rallies in Houston and Hyedrabad India to lend his support to then popular Modi, riding the Hindu-Vita wave during their respective first terms 8 years ago. How times change. Now Trump does not hesitate at taking a jibe at India and Modi and has imposed the stiffest tariffs on Indian imports, because of Modi's relations with Putin. Pakistan take notice. The US has betrayed us before.
Recommend 0
Brad
Jan 05, 2026 02:30pm
Freedom remains elusive even in a postcolonial era hence once a slave, always a slave
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 05, 2026 05:10pm
Trump is threating every nation on earth now. Bow in front of me or else I will punish you.
Recommend 0
Chaman
Jan 05, 2026 05:58pm
Happy with the way Indian govt has handled Trump. We will have issues, but will not bow to maniac
Recommend 0
Sk50
Jan 05, 2026 08:15pm
India's exports to US have gone UP since Trump's 50% tariffs. And the economy has grown 8.5%. So, I don't think India cares one bit if tariffs go up even higher.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 05, 2026 08:17pm
Trump needs to remember that, it is same Modi who was proscribed to enter the US for many years, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and ordered Godhra Muslims massacre!
Recommend 0
Observer
Jan 05, 2026 09:51pm
India will not sign on dotted lines unlike some countries. The tariffs imposed by Trump are hurting Indian exports to the USA but losses are bearable. Most of India’s economic growth comes from internal factors. I am no fan of Modi but he is standing up to a bully. Trump will soon realize his arm twisting has reached a point of diminishing returns.
Recommend 0
Secular
Jan 06, 2026 05:06am
India will purchase oil from Russia India will always look at its interest first Trump can put the tariff to 100 percent we will find alternative market somewhere else . Indians and many business people are with Midi govt in majority.
Recommend 0
GVG
Jan 06, 2026 08:53pm
He is free to blabber, but cannot do anything to India. He is getting frustarated by India's cold response.
Recommend 0
Jana
Jan 06, 2026 09:07pm
India will not bow to US . Still Indian economy is growing and it will continue.
Recommend 0

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