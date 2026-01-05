2 detained near residence of BNP’s acting leader Tarique Rahman

Police and members of the CSF detained on Sunday two men for suspicious movement near the Gulshan residence of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

The two men have been identified as Ruhul Amin, 46, and Omar Faruk.

Rakibul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station, said Ruhul Amin, from Matlab South upazila in Chandpur, was seen taking photographs of the residence and nearby vehicles from different angles this morning.

His movements raised suspicion, prompting law enforcement to question and subsequently detain him.

Shortly thereafter, another man, Omar Faruk, was held in the same area.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026