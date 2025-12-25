Bangladesh leader considered top PM candidate returns after nearly 17 years in exile ahead of polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka on Thursday after nearly 17 years in exile, a homecoming the party hopes will energise supporters with Rahman poised to be the top contender for prime minister in the February 12 elections.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters lined the route from the capital’s airport to the reception venue, waving party flags and carrying placards, banners, and flowers, while chanting slogans welcoming Rahman, as senior BNP leaders received him at the Dhaka airport under tight security.

Rahman, 60, the son of ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has lived in London since 2008 and led the BNP as acting chairman since 2018.

Dressed in a light grey, finely checkered blazer over a crisp white shirt, Rahman exited the airport, removed his shoes to step barefoot onto Bangladeshi soil, and picked up a handful of earth in a symbolic gesture marking his return to the South Asian nation.

He was seen standing beside the driver’s seat in a bus taking him to the reception venue, smiling and waving as crowds surged to catch a glimpse of their returning leader.

He had been unable to return while facing multiple criminal cases at home.

Rahman was convicted in absentia on charges that included money laundering and in a case linked to an alleged plot to assassinate former prime minister Sheikh Hasina but the rulings were overturned after Hasina was ousted last year in a student-led uprising, clearing the legal barriers to his return.

His homecoming also carries personal urgency, with Khaleda Zia seriously ill for months. Party officials said Rahman would travel from the airport to a reception venue before visiting his mother.

The political landscape has shifted sharply since Hasinas removal from power, ending decades in which she and Khaleda Zia largely alternated in office.

A December survey by the US based International Republican Institute suggested the BNP is on course to win the largest number of parliamentary seats, with the Jamaat-e-Islami party also in the race.

Hasina’s Awami League party, which has been barred from the election, has threatened unrest that some fear could disrupt the vote.

Bangladesh is heading into the polls under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

While authorities have pledged a free and peaceful election, recent attacks on media outlets and sporadic violence have raised concerns, making Rahman‘s return a defining moment for the BNP and the country’s fragile political transition.