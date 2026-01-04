E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Unwanted, unneeded

Editorial Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

THE festive mood from the New Year’s celebrations had not even begun to wear off, when the world appeared ready to plunge headfirst into another round of violence and war.

With protests against economic hardships turning into a bout of serious civil unrest in Iran, US President Donald Trump had on Friday issued an unwarranted threat to “respond” if Iran’s security forces killed protesters, prompting Tehran to respond with the ‘warning’ that such a development would destabilise the entire region. What was being said between the lines does not need to be spelt out for anyone.

The two countries had come face to face during the Twelve-Day War between Iran and Israel in June this past year, when the US had bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, and Iran had retaliated by hitting America’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar before a ceasefire was reached.

Unsurprisingly, Israel also features prominently in the recent flare-up between them.

But Mr Trump’s interventionist aspirations have not been limited to Iran.

On Saturday, after a night of bombs and terror in Venezuela, the US president announced on his social media platform that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country.

A US official later told the media that special forces troops had taken part in America’s first direct intervention in Latin America since 1989.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Maduro had just days ago attempted to engage with Mr Trump on narco-trafficking and illegal migration, both of which had been sore issues in Mr Trump’s relationship with his southern neighbour. However, Mr Maduro personally believed that Mr Trump was really after Venezuela’s considerable oil reserves — a perception that was reinforced by multiple leaders from the Trump administration making varying claims on Venezuela’s resources.

The Venezuelan context is important for Iran and, indeed, the Middle East. It establishes that there are no limits or international laws when the powerful decide to seize what they want.

There is no doubt that the Iranian people are unhappy with their government for the economic misery they have been suffering. But whatever their grievances, they are for the people of Iran to settle amongst themselves.

That Israel is attempting to fan the unrest and the US is publicly providing guarantees to protesters suggests that the old playbook is being used again: yet another country is to be destabilised as an insurance policy for the state of Israel. The wider region and Iran’s neighbours, in particular, should take a stand against such interventionism, lest they want chaos and unrest at their own doorsteps.

Whatever the Iranian government’s failings, it has kept order despite being placed under immense economic strain by those now pretending to be friends of its people.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

US Iran Rift
Newspaper

Read more

Moud
Jan 04, 2026 08:55am
In such fraught situation Iran has to prepare itself for any confrontation and look for strong allies in the region and beyond.
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Jan 04, 2026 10:31am
Very true.
Recommend 0
Musawir Ahmed
Jan 04, 2026 12:32pm
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. If Mr. president really want to help Iranian people, just remove sanctions and let them grow. whereas, Venezuela is considered it has world largest fossil fuel reservoirs with largest mineral reserves. One can clearly pick out his intentions.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 04, 2026 01:41pm
Whatever you say,Trump’s threat would weigh heavily when Security forces deal with demonstrators. It single handedly ensure that there wouldn't be live firing on demonstrators .Of course they could still do whatever they want to quell it, behind the walls.
Recommend 0
Winterland
Jan 04, 2026 03:21pm
Quite a thoughtful article ????
Recommend 0
Chaman
Jan 04, 2026 09:15pm
This is destiny
Recommend 0
Shaz
Jan 05, 2026 03:01am
We need US with strong clout to stabilise this region. All dictators should behave themselves
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Jan 05, 2026 06:04am
Nobody is fanning the Iranian unrest nor giving them guarantees to revolt. After 45 years the people are fed up with the mullahs because of their failed, medieval, theocratic policies. It is time for the mullahs to go and bring Iran back to the modern world.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe