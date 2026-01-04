KP witnesses surge in tourist arrivals

PESHAWAR: According to annual performance report by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA), over 8000 foreign tourists visited different picnic spots compared to over 7000 foreign tourists in 2024, as more tourists visited Kumrat Valley, Galiyat, Booni/Mastuj, Kalash Valley /Garam Chasma, Narran/Kaghan and Swat Valley in 2025.

The number of domestic tourists stood at 12, 769,930 compared to last year influx of 20,618,162 in 2024. According to the report issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, more than 12.4 million tourists visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2025.

The number of foreign tourists exceeded 8,700. The majority of foreign tourists who visited KP’s tourist spots belonged to China, Thailand, Poland, Italy and Japan.

In 2025, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) earned multiple prestigious awards, including the Best Tourism Authority Award at the EIPA International Awards and top honors at the AIPCTA Awards in Thailand. Additionally, KPCTA won the PASHA Annual Award for Digital Government and Citizen Services.

In partnership with the Bank of Khyber, KPCTA provided interest-free loans to youth across districts like Swat and Abbottabad under the Host Tourism Program.

The Chief Minister’s Good Governance Roadmap approved various tourism development projects, including picnic spots at five dams and six waterfalls, with essential facilities for tourists.

Dr Abdul Samad, director general provincial culture, tourism and authority told this scribe that the number of tourists was increasing each year despite the devastating floods however; the floods badly affected the hospitality sector and caused low influx of local tourists.

He added overall growth trend remained positive with KP government was actively improving facilities and the province’s image.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026