Mansehra schools, colleges sealed for holding classes in winter vacation

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sealed around a dozen private schools and colleges for holding classes despite the issuance of the winter vacation notification by the government due to the current cold wave across Hazara division.

“We cannot allow private educational institutions to play with the health of students in such harsh winter conditions, so several of them have been sealed for violating winter break orders,” Assistant Commissioner (Central) Sana Fatima told reporters on Saturday.

A joint team of the district administration and police, led by Ms Fatima, conducted surprise visits to private schools and colleges and sealed around a dozen for holding regular classes during the winter vacation.

The provincial government had notified the closure of both public and private educational institutions across the province in both summer and winter zones in view of the intense cold wave that has swept across the province.

Official says crackdown on violators of govt notification to continue

Since the start of snowfall earlier this week, high-altitude parts of Mansehra and the rest in the upper regions of Hazara Division have recorded temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius.

“Our crackdown on the violators of winter break orders will continue across Mansehra tehsil and other parts of the district,” Ms Fatima warned.

She said the administration had sealed schools found in breach of official orders and that the action would continue to ensure all private institutions comply with the winter break notification in letter and spirit.

The assistant commissioner said that due to the severe cold wave and snowfall, the incidence of respiratory tract infections had increased significantly in the district.

She also urged parents not to send their children to schools and colleges during the winter break under the Summer and Winter Zone Policy.

WORK BEGINS: Authorities have launched work on the Bala-Bayari track for four-wheelers to promote tourism in the picturesque Manoor Valley.

“With the Mahandri-Bala Road carpeting road project already being executed under the provincial government’s tourism exploration initiatives, we have started the construction of the Bala-Bayari track to ensure easy visitor access to the scenic Manoor Valley,” MPA Munir Hussain Lughmani told reporters on Saturday.

He said that construction of the Bala-Bayari track would provide both tourists and the indigenous community direct access from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road to the natural attractions of Manoor Valley.

“Once the track is built, we will approach the provincial government for its blacktopping,” he said.

Mr Lughmani said that before becoming the prime minister, Imran Khan visited Bayari in Manoor Valley and directed the PTI-led provincial government to declare the valley a natural masterpiece neighbouring the Kaghan Valley.

He said that the government had approved over Rs600 million for the 18-kilometre Mahandri-Bayari Road, but only six kilometres were completed earlier, while the remaining stretch was shelved.

“Work on the remaining 12 kilometres has now resumed, which will ensure improved access for both locals and tourists to the farthest points of the valley,” he said.

The lawmaker added that land-related issues with the forest department, which had been creating hurdles in the smooth execution and blacktopping of the road, had also been resolved.

Residents hailed the project and said it would help end longstanding travel difficulties for residents while attracting tourists.

“Work on the six-kilometre road has been progressing slowly for a long time. Authorities should ensure speedy execution of the project,” Sardar Shaukat said.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026