Rs580m released for Mansehra road initiative

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs580 million for the second phase of the Datta Bypass, which will link the Karakoram Highway (KKH) with Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road on the outskirts of Mansehra city.

“The funds for this mega Datta Bypass project, along with several other development schemes, have been approved and released for execution,” Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati told reporters on Saturday.

He said that the provincial government was working on special initiatives to promote tourism and improve communication, healthcare and educational facilities in far-flung areas of the province.

“I got this bypass approved for those travelling to Kaghan Valley and neighbouring Azad Jammu and Kashmir to directly access the MNJ Road from the KKH soon after entering this district from Hazara Expressway in Abbottabad,” he said.

PA speaker says funding also okayed for several uplift initiatives

Mr Swati said that the first phase of the project, covering the 16-kilometre Datta-Kotkay section, had already been completed with an allocation of Rs50 million, while work on the second phase would begin with Rs580 million.

“We have also sanctioned Rs50 million for the construction of a central bridge, which will help ease traffic congestion in the city and its suburbs,” he added.

The speaker said that funds worth millions of rupees had also been approved for various link roads in his constituency, PK-37, and their execution would shortly be started.

“These projects will not only resolve traffic problems but will also put the district on the way to development and prosperity,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Torghar have urged the provincial inspector general of police to ensure the early arrest of a man accused of torturing and killing a newlywed woman.

“The main accused brutally tortured the woman throughout the night earlier this week before shooting her dead in the morning, so we demand his early arrest for punishment,” cousin of the deceased Kaleemullah Khan told reporters in the district headquarters Judbah on Saturday.

He said that the police should ensure the early arrest of the accused to ascertain the reason for the crime.

Mr Khan said that while the prime accused was at large, the police had arrested his mother for investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025