Woman shot dead for ‘honour’ in Wah Cantt

TAXILA: What was initially portrayed as a house robbery-related killing in Wah Cantt, Rawalpindi, has emerged as a cold-blooded honour killing.

According to the police, a woman, who had been living in Doha, was shot dead inside her parental home in Lalazar area, within the jurisdiction of Wah Cantonment police station.

Investigations have revealed that the killing was allegedly planned and directed from Qatar by her husband, with the involvement of an uncle.

Police said the victim had returned to Pakistan barely a week earlier, without her nine-month-old daughter, after being brought from Qatar by two uncles under what investigators now believe was a pretext.

On the night of the murder, armed relatives allegedly entered the house after the victim’s aunt was instructed over the phone to open the door.

According to the FIR lodged on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Asif Iqbal Khan, the victim’s husband remained in contact through phone and video calls, allegedly issuing instructions moments before the attack.

The FIR states that during a video call, the husband allegedly ordered his wife’s aunt to remove the victim’s sister from the room, clearing the way for the attackers. Seconds later, two armed men reportedly pulled out pistols and fired multiple shots at the victim, killing her on the spot. Another suspect, is believed to have stood guard at the entrance.

Police said the motive stemmed from suspicions harboured by the husband, who allegedly accused his wife of having an extramarital affair while living abroad.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026