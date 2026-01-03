Book review : The Backyardigans — Secret Agents

They might not seem adventurous, but The Backyardigansare back with another adventure in The Backyardigans – Secret Agents. The characters from Nick Jr.’s famous animated series The Backyardigans — Pablo, Uniqua and Tyrone — this time around are on a secret mission that has to do a lot with a mysterious bone and a museum. It might seem like a simple adventure, but it’s not, and Wendy Wax’s adaptation and Zina Saunders’ illustrations are proof of that.

It doesn’t matter if you are or aren’t familiar with The Backyardigans. They are anthropomorphic animal neighbours who imagine themselves on fantastic adventures in their backyard. In the adventure addressed in this book, their imagination takes them to a Treasure Museum where, as secret agents, their secret mission is to reunite a mysterious bone with its owner.

Trust me, it might seem simple to read, but their mission is anything but that. On their way to find the place missing a bone, they get into all kinds of situations that might take place inside a museum. What adds flavour to this adventure is their determination, decisiveness and preparation for the worst. Sticky situation goes away when The Backyardigans are there!

The book would appeal to all kinds of readers — those who enjoy reading the text and appreciate the pictures, and those who want to imagine the story simply by looking at the illustrations. The text is simple enough for anyone who can read to understand, while the colourful illustrations help the readers understand what’s going on.

The book also teaches us the value of always preparing ahead; had Pablo, Uniqua and Tyrone not been prepared, they might have left their mission midway. However, they manage to complete their mission and, in the process, tell their readers that nothing is impossible if you set your mind to accomplish it. Museum or not, planning and staying calm are two key elements that can help you achieve anything you want, even if it seems impossible. You have to thank The Backyardigansfor that.

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026