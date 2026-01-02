E-Paper | July 15, 2026

ASF recovers over Rs2.9bn worth of gold, seizes drugs and foreign currency in 2025

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: The Airports Security Force (ASF) has claimed to have recovered 98.863 kilograms of gold worth over Rs2 billion 936 million during operations against the smuggling of precious metals.

The operations were conducted at all airports in Pakistan during 2025.

A press release issued by the ASF revealed details of anti-smuggling operations carried out at airports across the country from January to December 2025. According to the data, the ASF also foiled several drug-smuggling attempts by conducting operations with professionalism and diligence at various airports throughout the year.

During these operations, 26.863kg of heroin, 88.7kg of hashish and 3.113kg of ice heroin were recovered. In total, 118.676kg of drugs were seized. During the same period, 98.5579kg of gold were recovered in operations against the smuggling of precious metals, with a total value of approximately Rs2 billion 936 million.

Additionally, during operations against money laundering and foreign currency smuggling, $1,908,493, 420,480 British pounds, 202,510 euros and 2,799,385 Saudi riyals were recovered.

Various other foreign currencies were also seized, with a total value of approximately Rs1 billion 507 million.

The Airports Security Force is adhering to a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, money laundering and smuggling, and is performing its duties with full dedication, professionalism and a sense of national responsibility, an ASF spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the ASF would continue its operations with the same determination to ensure security and law enforcement at airports in the future as well.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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