E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Afghan border closure brings down terrorist violence in Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a newly fenced border along Afghanistan. — AFP/File
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a newly fenced border along Afghanistan. — AFP/File
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded a significant drop in cross-border terrorist attacks and violence-linked fatalities after it closed down the border to Afghanistan on October 11.

Terrorist attacks went down by almost 17 per cent in December, preceded by 9pc decline in November. Terrorist violence-linked fatalities among civilians and security officials also fell in the last quarter of 2025, by nearly 4pc and 19pc each in November and December, shows data collected by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) as part of its annual security report 2025.

With an almost 34pc surge in overall violence, the year 2025 went by as the most violent year for Pakistan in a decade, says the report. The country has suffered a sustained escalation in violence for five consecutive years since 2021, coinciding with the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan; with almost 38pc in 2021, over 15pc in 2022, 56pc in 2023, nearly 67pc in 2024, and 34pc in 2025.

The comparative data for 2024 and 2025 reveals a sharp escalation in terrorism and counter-terrorism linked violence nationwide, with fatalities rising from 2555 in 2024 to 3417 in 2025, marking an increase of 862 deaths, or a roughly 34pc year-on-year surge in violence.

CRSS report says most significant surge in violence recorded in KP

The most significant surge in violence was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the fatalities rose from 1620 in 2024 to 2331 in 2025, an absolute increase of 711 deaths, accounting for over 82pc of the net national rise and marking almost a 44pc year-on-year surge in violence in the province.

Balochistan also had an upward trend, with fatalities increasing from 787 to 956; an additional 169 deaths, which are nearly 22pc higher than the previous year’s figures.

Regional impact of violence

Violence remained heavily concentrated in the country’s northwestern KP and southwestern Balochistan provinces, with both accounting for over 96pc of all fatalities and almost 93pc of violent incidents recorded during the entire 2025.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering over 68pc (2331) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and around 63pc (795) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, accounting for 28pc (956) of the fatalities and over 30pc (386) of the incidents of violence.

In contrast, Punjab and Sindh experienced comparatively lower levels of violence. The former recorded 25 incidents of violence resulting in 40 fatalities and 24 injuries, representing just 1.15pc of total casualties, while the latter saw 51 incidents causing 56 fatalities and 40 injuries; 1.73pc of the total.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Islamabad Capital Territory though incidents numbers remained minimal, the injury figures were relatively high, with the former recording 103 injuries, and the latter registering 38, from just five incidents at each location.

Gilgit-Baltistan remained the least affected region. Compared to last year, though small in absolute numbers, the region recorded a four-fold increase from one to four fatalities.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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J. Lone
Jan 01, 2026 11:07am
If that reduces terrorism, it is great news. I hope that Pakistan does not follow what Taliban have done to the rights of women. 50% of the population have all rights taken away from them. Pakistan needs improvement to give more rights to women, but it is much better than Taliban policies.Women there can't walk out of the house alone and can't even wash people from windows of their homes. They are not their homes anymore but more like prisons.
Recommend 0
Nayab Ahmad
Jan 01, 2026 11:33am
Everybody in Pakistan understands that the Afghan Taliban and their allied terrorist groups are being used by the enemies of our country , to try to create unrest here. It's also clear that the strictest possible checks and controls on Afghanistan and the Afghans , keeping them out and sending refugees back , has a definitely positive effect . A long term permanent solution is also required .
Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Jan 01, 2026 01:15pm
Well done by our law enforcement in Baluchistan by making the province safer for all citizens. Keep up the good work in 2026.
Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 01, 2026 01:37pm
It means that the terrorists were coming through the Torkham and Chaman crossings with passports, where everything is checked and controlled. The rest of the border should already be secured way before 2025 because of the fencing, on which hundreds of millions of dollars were spent. Can the author or the CRSS please explain to me?
Recommend 0
Imdad Ali
Jan 01, 2026 03:22pm
Unless, talib ensure entrance of females in state institutes as well as education manadatry for all females from the age of 5 onward, no biteral relations should be continued with the talibs. Besides this, talibs must ensure that thier soil is not being used for Pakistan. In additiona, the talib must identify the hideouts for the militant hiding in afghan soil must be taken to task. Education, saintation and health facility must be ensured for all citizens without cast colour and cred etc.
Recommend 0
Zafar ullah
Jan 01, 2026 07:24pm
keep up the good work I hope you will show the transparency
Recommend 0
Veritas
Jan 02, 2026 05:58am
ensure that once this border opens - full background checks are conducted on anyone crossing the border - along with finger print and DNA testing -
Recommend 0

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