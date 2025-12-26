11 terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations

• High-value target with Rs4m bounty eliminated

• Nine kids injured after drone hits Tank seminary

• Three security men, 20 civilians injured in North Waziristan clashes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN / LAKKI MARWAT / QUETTA: Security forces and police neutralised 11 terrorists, including a high-value target, in separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts and Balochistan’s Kalat district.

On Wednesday, two “khawarij” were killed in an operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi area, the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR) said in Thursday’s statement, using the state’s term for members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing two of them, incl­uding their “ringleader Dilawar”, it said.

According to ISPR, Dilawar was wanted by law enforcement agencies due to his involvement in terrorist activity and the government had put an Rs4 million bounty on him.

The statement added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians.

Meanwhile, in Lakki Marwat, a terrorist commander was killed in an exchange of fire with police and the Counter-Terrorism Depar­t­­­ment’s (CTD) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team in Wanda Amir area on Thursday.

A police official said law enforcement personnel, with the support of volunteers from local peace committees, carried out an operation in the rural locality after receiving intelligence about the presence of TTP terrorists.

According to the official, a group of terrorists opened fire on the law enforcers using light and heavy weapons. Police and CTD personnel returned fire, and the exchange continued for some time.

After the firing stopped, police launched a search operation and recovered the body of a terrorist along with arms and ammunition.

The slain terrorist was identified as Barkatullah, also known as Barkati and Abuzar. His accomplices managed to escape, taking advantage of the difficult terrain, the official said.

Kalat operation

In a separate statement, ISPR said security forces conducted an operation in Kalat on Wednesday on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to “Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan”, the state’s term for Balochistan-based separatist groups.

It said that during the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and, after an intense exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” ISPR said.

Nine children injured

Separately, in KP’s Tank district, at least nine children were injured on Wednesday after a drone strike hit a seminary in Shadi Khel village, within the jurisdiction of Tank Saddar police station, local sources said.

Rescue and hospital officials said Rescue 1122 shifted the injured children to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Tank, for treatment. Hospital sources confirmed that the injured included six boys and three girls.

Doctors said all the children were out of danger and in stable condition. Local sources said the strike occurred while the children were attending classes at the seminary.

Three security men, 11 civilians hurt

Meanwhile, the security situation turned tense in the Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan on Thursday after an hour-long exchange of heavy fire between security forces and militants, leaving three security personnel and at least 20 civilians injured.

Local sources said the clashes erupted around noon in areas adjoining Mir Ali. During the exchange, three security personnel sustained injuries, while mortar shells landed on residential houses in different localities, injuring at least 20 civilians, including women and children.

Security forces cordoned off Mir Ali Bazaar and the surrounding areas, and intermittent aerial firing was reported, triggering panic among residents.

All commercial activities were suspended as people remained confined to their homes amid fear and uncertainty.

A loud explosion was also heard near the Muski area along the Mir Ali-Khaisoor Road, while a security checkpost at Hasokhel Bridge came under heavy weapons fire.

Intense gunfire was reported in the Muski area, where three security personnel were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mortar shells also landed on houses in the Hasokhel, Muski and Ippi areas, causing injuries to civilians, including women and children.

Reacting to the incident, Awami National Party North Waziristan president Malik Nisar Ali expressed grave concern, saying a mortar shell had landed on his house and injured three members of his family.

He said targeting civilians, particularly women and children, was “deeply tragic and unacceptable”, and urged the authorities to ensure the protection of the civilian population and take concrete steps to restore lasting peace.

Pazeer Gul in North Waziristan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025