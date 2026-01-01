SAC rejects any constitutional tweak to create new provinces

KARACHI: Declaring Pakistan a federation of equal national units, the Sindh Action Committee (SAC) on Wednesday strongly rejected any constitutional amendments aimed at creating new provinces, terming such moves a direct “threat to federalism, provincial autonomy and democratic rights”.

These views were expressed in a joint declaration issued at the conclusion of the Sindh National Conference (SNC), held at the Karachi Press Club, which also called for the withdrawal of controversial constitutional amendments, an end to political repression, and immediate measures to address Sindh’s water, governance and environmental challenges.

The conference also deliberated on the country’s ongoing social, economic and political challenges.

Presided over by Syed Zain Shah, President of the Sindh United Party (SUP) and Convener of the SAC, the conference was attended by a wide range of political leaders, activists and intellectuals, including Qazi Imdad, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Riaz Ali Chandio, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, Bakshal Thalho and others.

Speakers emphasised that Pakistan is a multinational state comprising Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as equal national units.

They unanimously rejected any proposal to create new provinces by altering existing federating units through constitutional amendments, calling such moves contrary to the federal spirit of the country.

According to the declaration, the participants strongly opposed the 27th Constitutional Amendment, terming it an “attack on sovereignty, freedom of expression, parliamentary supremacy, judicial independence and ownership of resources”.

The meeting demanded the immediate withdrawal of these amendments, the lifting of restrictions on political activities, an end to enforced disappearances, and the release of all political prisoners.

The leaders also called for the withdrawal of what they described as “false and politically motivated cases” and FIRs against Zain Shah, Riaz Chandio, Niaz Kalani and other political workers.

Stressing the importance of constitutional guarantees, the gathering demanded strict implementation of the 1991 Water Accord for the distribution of Indus River waters.

It rejected the construction of new canals and dams and any development projects that could adversely affect Sindh’s water share. The protection of the Indus Delta was declared both a national and an international responsibility.

Restoration of student unions demanded

On education, the symposium dema­nded the immediate restoration of student unions in educational institutions across Sindh.

It also opposed what it termed the “auctioning of Sindh’s lands under the guise of corporate farming”, calling for an end to the practice and the return of such lands to local communities.

The participants highlighted law and order issues in northern Sindh, demanding an end to tribal conflicts, the arrest of criminals and the abolition of the feudal system.

They also called for an end to political interference in the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and demanded accountability for corruption.

The speakers held the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government responsible for poverty, corruption and poor governance in the province.

Focusing on Karachi, they declared the city the heart of Sindh and Pakistan’s economic hub.

However, they noted that “decades of administrative neglect, institutional decay, corruption and flawed planning” have pushed Karachi into crisis.

Severe shortages of water, sewage facilities, transport, roads, waste management, housing and other basic services have turned the metropolis into what speakers described as a humanitarian challenge.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026