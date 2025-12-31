E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.28, diesel by Rs8.57 for next fortnight

News Desk Published
Customers gather to buy petrol at a petrol station in Karachi. — Reuters/File
Customers gather to buy petrol at a petrol station in Karachi. — Reuters/File
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The government on Wednesday slashed the rates for petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs10.28 and Rs8.57, respectively, for the coming fortnight.

In a late-night announcement, the Petroleum Division said the revision followed movements in international markets and recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

According to the announcement, the ex-depot petrol price was reduced to Rs253.17 per litre from its previous price of Rs263.45. Petrol is primarily used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, and directly impacts the budgets of the middle and lower-middle classes.

Meanwhile, the ex-depot price of HSD was decreased to Rs257.08 per litre for the current fortnight from Rs265.65 per litre. Most of the transport sector runs on HSD.

Its price is considered inflationary as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tube-wells, threshers, and particularly adds to the prices of vegetables and other eatables.

Although general sales tax (GST) is zero on all the petroleum products, the government is charging Rs78 per litre on diesel and Rs82 per litre on petrol and high octane products on account of petrol levy and an Rs2.50 per litre climate support levy (CSL).

The government is also charging about Rs16-17 per litre custom duty on petrol and HSD, irrespective of their local production or imports. In addition, about Rs17 per litre distribution and sale margins are going to oil companies and their dealers.

Petrol and HSD are the major revenue spinners with their monthly average sales of about 700,000 – 800,000 tonnes per month compared to just 10,000 tonnes of monthly demand for kerosene. The government recovered about Rs1.161 trillion through the petroleum levy alone in FY2025 and expects this to jump by about 27pc to Rs1.470 trillion during the current fiscal year.

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Pakistan

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Raja Junaid Nasir
Jan 01, 2026 12:38am
Very good morning at the year 2026
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Jan 01, 2026 09:51am
Wow this is called superpower pakistan
Recommend 0

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