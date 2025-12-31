E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Rashid to lead a strong Afghanistan in T20 World Cup

Reuters Published
Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan (R) celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 24, 2024. — AFP
Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan (R) celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 24, 2024. — AFP
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All-rounder Rashid Khan will lead a strong Afghanistan side in the Twenty20 World Cup after seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman returned for the marquee tournament set for February-March.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib and seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also found places in the 15-member squad for the 20-team tournament that will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup in 2022, registering victories against fancied sides including New Zealand, West Indies and Australia.

The same side will play a three-match T20 series against West Indies in the United Arab Emirates next month.

“Afghanistan had a terrific run in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup,” Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We cherish excellent memories from the past and hope for even better results this year, which will be played in Asian conditions.

“Hosting the West Indies team provides us with an incredible opportunity to fine-tune our combination and prepare adequately for the World Cup.”

Afghanistan will begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

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Men's T20 World Cup 2026
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