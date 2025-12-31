LHC CJ launches digital systems to modernise judiciary

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Tuesday inaugurated three digital systems aimed at modernising judicial and financial management of the judicial system in Punjab.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the chief justice noted that for the first time in the 150-year-history of the judiciary, the traditional financial system would be replaced by modern technology. She said the primary goal of these systems was to minimise human intervention, eliminate the risk of fraud and restore public confidence in the judicial process.

The systems would prevent forgery and use of fake receipts, directly linking with the Case Management System of the courts and the National Bank of Pakistan.

The CJ said the judiciary, by digitising financial and administrative tasks, aimed to create an efficient and secured system. She lauded the efforts of the LHC IT wing for its dedication to developing these sophisticated tools.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025