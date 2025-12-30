E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Arif Habib sees PIA privatisation creating more jobs in airline

Nadir Guramani Published
This combination photo shows Nadir Guramani and Arif Habib in conversation on the DawnNewsTV programme Doosra Rukh. — via DawnNewsTV
This combination photo shows Nadir Guramani and Arif Habib in conversation on the DawnNewsTV programme Doosra Rukh. — via DawnNewsTV
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Arif Habib — chairman of the investment firm that headed the consortium that won the auction for a controlling stake in Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL) — has said the privatisation of the national flag carrier would lead to an increase in employment in the airline as the new owners were looking to expand its business.

An Arif Habib group-led consortium had won the auction for the airline with a bid of Rs135 billion last week after a competitive process, marking the country’s first major privatisation in nearly two decades.

The investment firm‘s chairman spoke about the development on DawnNewsTV programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ — televised on Monday night — where he was asked about PIA employees’ concerns, reservations and protests regarding their jobs against the backdrop of the airline’s privatisation.

In response, Habib said the “number of staff [in the airline] was reasonable”, adding that the privatisation would in fact increase employment on the whole as an expansion was planned and, therefore, more team members would be required.

But, he continued, a major issue would be that of “quality and performance”.

“And we have come to know that most of these people are very competent,“ he said, adding that Pakistanis were generally capable people.

Moreover, Habib said PIA had an “excellent track record” and that at one time, it was the world’s second-best airline. “These are the same people who made it the second-best airline.”

Similarly, he added, PIA had also played “a very important role“ in the establishment of Emirates, Singapore and Malta airlines.

“This means Pakistanis have the skill, and if they are given confidence, a proper platform and support, then I think these people can run PIA well.

“We hope that they will play their role in bringing its (PIA’s) past glory back,” he added.

A day after PIA’s privatisation, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali had also told Reuters during an interview that the buyer must retain all employees for 12 months after the transaction, with contracts unchanged.

Habib was also asked about Fauji Fertiliser Company during the interview.

Fauji Fertiliser was initially in the race to acquire PIA shares but it later opted out of the bidding process. After the PIA auction, it joined the consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation Limited.

Confirming the development, Arif Habib had earlier told Dawn that the company had joined his consortium and discussions were under way to finalise the terms and conditions of the partnership.

Speaking about it on ‘Doosra Rukh’, he said Fauji Foundation Company was part of the consortium as a shareholder of PIA.

He also said he had met Chief of Defence Forces and Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on two occasions before PIA’s privatisation — first in Karachi and then in Rawalpindi. On both occasions, he said, other businessmen and industrialists were also present, and the Field Marshal had emphasised that local businesses should show interest and invest in the airline.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Nadir Guramani is a journalist and anchorperson for Dawn News (TV) with 17 years of experience. His reporting covers parliamentary affairs, foreign policy, politics, climate change, and human rights. He can be found on X at @nguramani.

Read more

Taj Ahmad
Dec 30, 2025 04:11pm
I personally thanks honorable Mr. Arif Habib in helping dying PIA and trying to bring back PIA as great airline once again. Good luck Mr. Habib.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2025 04:27pm
Bring it on.
Recommend 0
Moud
Dec 30, 2025 04:57pm
The government had to drag and support the huge loss making PIA for years through huge subsidies. We shall know soon how the privatised PIA operates now.
Recommend 0
Sheikh Aftab Ahmad
Dec 30, 2025 09:51pm
Well done all…privatisation team and buyers. Very good development for Pakistan economy
Recommend 0
Naveed
Dec 30, 2025 11:06pm
Acquiring PIA is the easy part, it’s an operational challenge, Arif Habib is a successful investment banker, to run an Airline require operations skills, I hope he brings in people with those skills. In 12 months time after the deal is closed it will become clear if this consortium is capable or not. Competition is global, not local.
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Jan 01, 2026 03:58am
All the best.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe