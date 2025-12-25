E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Fauji Fertiliser Company joins winning consortium after PIA auction

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Ground staff stand next to the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft ahead of its takeoff for Paris at the Islamabad International Airport on Jan 10, 2025. — AFP/File
Ground staff stand next to the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft ahead of its takeoff for Paris at the Islamabad International Airport on Jan 10, 2025. — AFP/File
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ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertiliser Company (FFC) on Wednesday decided to join a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation Limited, which emerged as the winning bidder for the acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday.

Confirming the development, Arif Habib told Dawn that FFC had joined his consortium and that discussions were under way to finalise the terms and conditions of the partnership.

FFC was one of the four bidders for the acquisition of a 75pc stake in PIA, but it withdrew from the bidding process ahead of the submission and opening of bids.

Under the conditions, a bidder that withdraws has the right to join the winning consortium, subject to meeting the criteria set by the Privatisation Commission.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muha­mmad Ali welcomed the move, saying it would strengthen the consortium both financially and in terms of management depth, expertise and global linkages.

“PIA will require a financially and operationally sound consortium if we want to make it a global leader in aviation.

“The participation of Fauji Fertiliser will help in achieving this ambition and is an encouraging development,” he said.

Earlier, during a press conference, Mr Ali described Fauji Fertiliser as a sound and strong group with management expertise and presence.

“If they join, the buyer group will be further strengthened,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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Az
Dec 25, 2025 10:16am
Government wants to get rid of PIA , then why Fauji Fertilizer, another government institution would like to join the ownership ?
Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 25, 2025 01:14pm
@Az, fauji fertilizer isn't government led an institution.
Recommend 0
Razzak Loya.
Dec 26, 2025 03:05am
Has the Winner of PIA assumed it's Collosal debt and liabilities?
Recommend 0
Farah Syed
Dec 26, 2025 06:56pm
We privatise PIA, it seems, by changing the hat on the same head, declaring progress, and sending the bill briskly and patriotically to the public.
Recommend 0

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