Land record in 24 revenue estates digitised, meeting told

ISLAMABAD: Out of the total 114 revenue estates of Islamabad, the scanning and data entry of land record in 95 have been completed.

A meeting regarding the digitisation of the land records in Islamabad was held with CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Mohammad Ali Randhawa in the chair, says a press release.

The meeting was informed that 24 mouzas had been digitised and notified after which regular computerised fards were being issued there.

Moreover, 11 more mouzas will be fully digitised and notified within the next two weeks. Following this, regular computerised transactions will also commence in these mouzas.

The digitisation of CDA’s record was also progressing rapidly. In this regard, the scanning of most records of CDA’s formations including Estate Management I, Estate Management II, Estate Affairs, BCS and Revenue Record has been completed. Soon one entire sector of CDA will be completely digitised as a model.

The chairman said that the initiative was extremely important for safeguarding citizens’ investments and their property records. The meeting was also updated on the progress regarding the launch of e-stamp papers. It was informed that the necessary staff training related to e-stamp paper had been completed.

Mr Randhawa directed that training arrangements regarding the launch of e-stamps should also be made for the general public. In light of these directives, a schedule for imparting training to citizens about the facility will be issued.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025