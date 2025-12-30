Parliamentary panel directs FGEHA to speed up housing projects

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday expressed concern over delays in all housing projects of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and directed the authority to expedite work.

FGEHA is a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing and Works and is mandated to develop housing projects primarily for government employees. However, the authority has failed to deliver projects on time, as all its schemes are facing inordinate delays in completion.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Housing and Works met at the Parliament Lodges, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, to discuss issues related to federal housing and development projects. The committee took serious notice of delays in all FGEHA projects, noting that these delays were increasing the financial burden on both the allottees and the authority.

The director general of FGEHA briefed the committee on the status of ongoing projects, including Skyline, Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Apartments, Green Enclave-I, Green Enclave-II, G-14/1, G-15/3, and Sectors F-14 and F-15. Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) presented progress reports on development works in Sectors I-12/1 and I-16, covering infrastructure installation and completion status.

The committee directed the Director General, FGEHA, to convene a meeting with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to ensure effective coordination, improved planning, clear delineation of responsibilities, exchange of services and a strong institutional working relationship for seamless project execution, including cleanliness and sanitation.

The committee also discussed the draft Accommodation Allocation Rules (AAR), 2002, along with related allotment SOPs and guidelines.

While discussing issues concerning employees who were previously allotted residences in Quetta, Karachi and Peshawar and later transferred to Islamabad, the committee directed the ministry to revisit the policy and consider allotment to eligible applicants, ensuring transparency, equity and adherence to established practices.

The committee resolved to ensure the timely execution of housing schemes and restore public trust through effective oversight.

Citing unresolved matters, including pending land payments, compensation for built-up properties, balloting, project delays and other issues related to FGEHA, the committee constituted a sub-committee under the convenorship of MNAs Malik Ibrar Ahmad and Anjum Aqeel Khan, with Dr Darshan as a member.

Projects facing inordinate delays include Green Enclave Bhara Kahu, stalled sectors F-14 and F-15, the Kashmir Apartments project, Lifestyle Afro Apartments and Skyline Apartments in Chaklala. Meanwhile, development work has yet to begin in sectors F-12 and G-12, as FGEHA has not been able to obtain possession of land in these areas.

The Park Road Housing Project, a joint venture between FGEHA and the Supreme Court Bar, after facing delays for several years, is now being developed by a new joint venture partner, the Defence Housing Authority.

On the other hand, thousands of members have been waiting for the development of plots or apartments in FGEHA projects. However, so far, the authority has failed to meet the expectations of its members. Recently, Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also took notice of delays in the projects and directed FGEHA to take steps to complete the ongoing schemes.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025