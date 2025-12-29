E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Property disputes

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THE intention appears to have been noble enough, but the manner in which the Punjab government set about trying to address the problem was bound to invite legal challenges. And this is precisely what happened, with the Lahore High Court suspending the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Act, 2025, earlier last week, and later overturning decisions taken under that law.

For context, the Punjab government had, in late October, introduced a new legal framework to combat land grabbing and expedite the resolution of property disputes. The framework, initially introduced as an ordinance, was reportedly designed to provide relief to citizens suffering from prolonged litigation in land disputes by fixing a 90-day time frame for case resolution. Several District Dispute Resolution Committees were established for this purpose, which were headed by a district commissioner and district police officer.

Subsequently, the Punjab government launched a crackdown against land grabbers, promising to restore ownership to rightful claimants within 24 hours of each DDRC decision. The government claimed more than 1,000 cases were settled within days, and the ordinance was later replaced by an act of the Punjab Assembly.

However, within days of the act coming into effect, the LHC issued an interim order suspending it, with the chief justice of the court criticising it as “dismantling the civil setup, civil rights and judicial supremacy”. It appears that the Punjab government had not considered the legal implications of having revenue officers decide the possession of properties which were also being contested in civil courts. It also transpired that the tribunals meant to act as a check on the DDRCs were never functional.

The Punjab chief minister was understandably displeased by the LHC’s decision, arguing that it would “benefit encroachment and land-grabbing mafias”. Her defiance triggered a sharp response from the legal community, with various lawyers’ associations publicly endorsing the court’s decision, terming the legislation “unconstitutional and unlawful”, and counter-accusing the provincial government of seeking to “appease” land mafias.

This has now turned into an unnecessary dispute. Unending property-related disputes have been a cause of untold misery for countless individuals and families, and it is commendable that the Punjab government sought to deliver a solution that could ensure prompt resolution. Granted, there were flaws in its approach, but the law can be amended and made stronger by removing the objections raised by the LHC.

There is, without a question, a dire need all over the country for a working mechanism to deliver quicker decisions in property-related cases. If Punjab can model a successful solution, it would become an example for other jurisdictions to follow. Therefore, instead of battling the legal community, the Punjab government must think about how it can still accomplish what it set out to achieve. Many would be grateful for it.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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FARIDA RAHMAN
Dec 29, 2025 09:12am
Good steps are always misread.
Recommend 0
Jabbar Alvi
Dec 29, 2025 10:00am
Judiciary has failed to deliver justice on time. Women are being deprived of their inheritance by their own family members under one pretext or another. Despite having intiqal and fard, possession is not given. Recently it is reported that it took 15 years in court to decide on this simple matter. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 29, 2025 01:51pm
Justice system broken. That does not mean that everyone starts adjucating.
Recommend 0
Shah Saud Khan
Dec 29, 2025 02:50pm
Courts have simply failed to address the land related matters. The only reason the Court has stopped this act is to retain powers, which is appalling. so, instead of only in Punjab, this act should be implemented in the whole country on urgent basis.
Recommend 0
Tasneem
Dec 29, 2025 04:46pm
Ordinances are always poorly thought out and for emergencies. Ofcourse it would have got challenged as emergency measures almost always end up damaging public interest and give far reaching unchecked powers to govt. Same was the case in this ordinance as it was being used to settle political scores.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 29, 2025 05:22pm
Fully agree, every law first introduced may have unintended difficulties during its implementation, the answer is to improve the process by removing those difficulties.
Recommend 0
Hamza Waqar
Dec 29, 2025 07:56pm
Some sensible approach to the problem.
Recommend 0

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