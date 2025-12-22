E-Paper | July 08, 2026

LHC CJ suspends operation of Punjab land protection ordinance

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published
A File photo of Justice Aalia Neelum. — LHC/File
A File photo of Justice Aalia Neelum. — LHC/File
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LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum issued an interim order on Monday to suspend the operation of the newly enacted Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance, 2025, which empowers deputy commissioner-led committees to decide property disputes.

Justice Neelum issued the ruling during a hearing of petitions by Abida Parveen and others that challenged decisions pertaining to property disputes taken under the ordinance. Through her interim order, she also suspended decisions taken under the new legislation to take away the possession of properties.

Expressing her disapproval of the law, she remarked: “Someone should inform the government that if this law remains in force, even Jati Umra (the Sharif family residence) could be vacated within half an hour.

“It appears that some people want to hold all powers.”

Questioning the purpose of the law, CJ Neelum asked how could a revenue officer hand over the possession of a property in a matter pending before a civil court.

The judge observed that the new law had dismantled the civil setup, civil rights and judicial supremacy.

“If it is up to the authorities, they would even suspend the Constitution,” she added.

Justice Neelum further pointed out that in case of a deputy commissioner handing over the possession of an individual’s house to someone else under the new law, the affected person did not have the right to appeal.

“The new law does not allow the high court to grant a stay in such matters,” she noted.

The Punjab chief secretary and other government officials were present at the hearing today, but the Punjab advocate general did not appear before the court. The court was told that the principal law officer was ill.

On this explanation, Justice Neelum remarked that she, too, was ill and had been advised bed rest, but was in the court presiding over proceedings.

The CJ then said that a full bench would be constituted to further proceed on the matter adjourned the hearing.

Separately, a Punjab law officer explained to Dawn that the Punjab government could challenge the LHC’s interim order before the Supreme Court under its appellate jurisdiction.

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the provincial government could approach the Federal Constitutional Court as well, since that case involved a question of law.

“The government may also request the proposed full bench to review the stay order. However, its chances of obtaining relief through that route are relatively slim,” he added.

The ordinance in question was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on October 31 and mandates the resolution of land disputes within 90 days.

It has been challenged before the LHC, and during a previous hearing on the matter, Justice Neelum had questioned the involvement of a newly-created force under the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera) in such matters.

She had also commented that “patwaris (revenue officials) and ACs (assistant commissioners) seem to have developed a desire to become judges”, and questioned the jurisdiction of a patwari to take cognisance of a matter already pending before the Supreme Court.

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Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 22, 2025 01:32pm
Well done and keep it up.
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Dec 22, 2025 01:54pm
Alas! There are still some brave people around. Hope more will stick out their necks when injustice is being meted out to the powerless.
Recommend 0
(Varanasi)
Dec 22, 2025 02:46pm
Now it is these brave women judges who are holding the flag of justice high after the abject surrender of their opposite gender.
Recommend 0
(Varanasi)
Dec 22, 2025 02:47pm
A long needed tongue lashing.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 22, 2025 02:56pm
What a strange ruling by Court you people are too slow in providing Justice at first place, and now you don't want authorities to settle down public issues in timely manner?
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 22, 2025 04:14pm
She has restored people's faith that judiciary is not sell-out.
Recommend 0
Aam Insaan
Dec 22, 2025 04:45pm
I've seen people praising the resolution of their decades old cases. If the judiciary was doing its job, these kind of ordinances wouldn't have been required in the first place. Maybe Hon'able CJ should mention the shortcomings in their own house in the upcoming detailed judgement.
Recommend 0
Saira
Dec 22, 2025 05:17pm
Good judge. Did Government a favour
Recommend 0
Saira
Dec 22, 2025 05:21pm
So proud of our Punjab. A lady Chief Justice and then they say, a woman's testimony is half that of a man. Here, we are giving judgements. MashAllah Alhamdollilah
Recommend 0
Qaisar lateef
Dec 22, 2025 07:25pm
Land disputes take generations to solve in judicial system. Judiciary need to fix them selves first.
Recommend 0
Zappa
Dec 22, 2025 07:37pm
Please save Jaati Umra! The current and future rulers of Pakistan live there.
Recommend 0
nadeem saeed
Dec 22, 2025 08:32pm
Oh bhai, keep the lawyers in the loop so their next generations can witness the legal battle for taking back what's yours.
Recommend 0
kamran
Dec 22, 2025 08:38pm
Sharifs will use FCC and continue grabbing the lands
Recommend 0
Rashid Nazir
Dec 22, 2025 08:52pm
Court must act as watch dog for protection of people n their rights
Recommend 0
Mubashir Munir
Dec 22, 2025 08:56pm
Sabash the lady judge informs the bad work by government and stops it
Recommend 0
Sastainsaf
Dec 22, 2025 09:18pm
Very good, only civil courts must be eligible to hear such cases even if it takes decades to decide. Well done. Pakistan justice system should prevail and be followed world-wide.
Recommend 0
ALI ZAHID
Dec 22, 2025 11:38pm
What happened. Judges talking about Justice? May be the petitioner belong to the powerful circle of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Umair Babar Chishti
Dec 23, 2025 04:26am
Very sad
Recommend 0
Faisal
Dec 23, 2025 12:37pm
These judges take decades to decide on a common man's plea and they have a problem with the authorities doing something about it to make it faster? This useless judiciary needs to be reined in.
Recommend 0
Hamza Waqar
Dec 24, 2025 01:09am
@Sastainsaf, I am also affected and I know I cannot given justice in my life from courts they are not credible and capable my property is illegaly occupied for 20 years. So what is the good in the decision. The courts never go for solution they are just wanted to make money from the case as the case proceeds common man just bleeds money and protection. If judges think there is Improvment needed in such specific law then it is not solution to suspend it completly.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Dec 24, 2025 07:43am
The Civil Court in Pakistan is suspended and unable to resolve public land conflicts. The Punjab government has taken a wise step to resolve public conflicts, but our judiciary wants to take them back. Because, CCD and this ordinance affects the earnings and power of judicial staff and lawyers.
Recommend 0

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