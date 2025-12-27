3 sites being considered for new convention, expo centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The city managers are looking for a site to set up a new convention and expo centre in Islamabad and three sites came under discussion on Friday.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is planning to construct a new convention centre ahead of the SCO conference in the year 2027. The site for the proposed centre came under discussion in a meeting held with CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa in the chair.

Sources said the meeting discussed three sites - one adjacent to the traffic office near Faizabad, another near Pakistan-China Centre, while options were also discussed to construct the new facility adjacent to the existing Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC).

The CDA chairman told Dawn three sites were under consideration. “Options are being discussed. The facility will be built in accordance with the master plan of Islamabad,” he said.

Options are being discussed and facility will be built in accordance with master plan of Islamabad, says CDA chief

According to a press release issued by the CDA, Mr Randhawa said the completion of the project should be ensured prior to the international conferences, including the upcoming SCO meetings.

“During the briefing, it was informed that proposals regarding the selection of a suitable location for the construction of the convention and expo center are under consideration.”

He said that a location should be chosen for the convention and expo centre that ensures easy public access and provides better parking facilities, adding international standards must be considered in the construction of the convention and expo centre.

The chairman CDA said that the project was a significant step towards making the city a modern and world-class capital.

Last month, the PC-I worth Rs19.3 billion had been approved. Once started, the convention centre will be completed in 18 months.

CDA’s working paper said the facility will serve as a world-class, multifunctional venue for national and international conventions, exhibitions, expos, trade fairs and cultural events.

“The centre will strengthen Islamabad’s position as a hub for commerce, innovation and cultural exchange, contributing to the city’s economic and tourism development. It will also host the SCO summit expected in Islamabad in 2027,” read the working paper.

It added that the proposed convention centre will be a long-term revenue-generating asset for the CDA and the national economy.

It is relevant to note that some years ago, the federal government wanted to privatise the existing Jinnah Convention Centre. However, the incumbent government now wants to have another one ahead of the SCO conference.

Meanwhile, the press release said that meeting also reviewed the construction of a luxury hotel to promote the hospitality industry.

The chairman CDA directed that the tendering process for the project be expedited so that its formal commencement can be made possible next year.

“Open and transparent competitive process must be ensured at all stages of the projects,” it quoted the CDA chief as saying.

The PC-I worth Rs57.7 billion for the hotel project has already been approved and the CDA wants to execute the project through public-private partnership.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025