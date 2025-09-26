Govt fast-tracks expo centres plan

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed immediate steps for establishing an Expo-cum-Display Centre in Islamabad and identifying land for a similar facility in Quetta, as part of a broader plan to develop a nationwide network of modern exhibition venues.

The minister issued the instructions during a detailed briefing by the CEO of Pakistan Expo Centre (Pvt) Ltd at the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday. The plan includes setting up small-scale expo and display centres across all provinces to promote local industry, enhance exports, and expand trade opportunities.

According to an official statement, the minister emphasised that the top priority is to establish a world-class exhibition venue in the federal capital. Potential locations within the Pakistan Sports Complex are being considered due to the availability of existing infrastructure, which could reduce both time and cost.

The second immediate focus is securing land for the Quetta Expo Centre, preferably near the airport to ensure easy access for foreign investors and visitors.

Islamabad, Quetta prioritised; sites offered by Sialkot, Faisalabad

The CEO of Pakistan Expo Centre briefed that the initial design for the facilities will be developed through an open bidding process. Construction will commence once funding is secured through the Export Development Fund (EDF), the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), or via PC-1 approval.

Letters have been sent to all four provincial governments and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to identify small land parcels suitable for these centres. So far, Sialkot and Faisalabad have offered sites, while proposals from Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Quetta are under review.

The plan envisions multipurpose halls in secondary cities to host exhibitions, industrial showcases, and business delegations. International models, including those from Germany, are being studied to incorporate flexible and modular designs suitable for Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed restructuring the Board of Directors of Pakistan Expo Centre (Private) Limited to improve governance and expedite decision-making.

The minister said that establishing display and expo centres in smaller cities would energise local industries, attract foreign investment, and help diversify exports. He assured full support from the ministry and called for stronger coordination with provincial governments to accelerate implementation.He directed the Secretary Industries to provide detailed industrial cluster data and priority zones from all provinces by next week so that final decisions can be made and the project can move into the implementation and funding stages.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025