Movie Review: LEGO Disney Frozen — Operation Puffins

With Christmas around the corner and chill in the air, it’s the perfect time to revisit favourite animated characters that capture the chilliest of atmospheres, Frozen being one of them.

The new short film,LEGO Disney Frozen: Operation Puffins, makes for the perfect watch this weekend. The latest short, developed by LEGO in collaboration with the Frozen franchise, is a fun and silly animated short that brings Anna and Elsa, the famous sisters from Arendelle, to counter the puffins. The 17-minute film shows them working with Kristoff and Olaf to rescue their kingdom once again. This time, their big problem isn’t ice magic, it’s a group of naughty puffins causing trouble!

The movie, which features new voices for most characters, begins after the events of Frozen, as the two sisters start anew in Arendelle and work to make the castle feel more like home.

However, the Duke of Weselton, once expelled from the castle, has plans of his own. After seizing control, he unleashes a group of mischievous puffins that delight in knocking everything over. The puffins are another big highlight. They run, slide and fly around the LEGO castle, knocking bricks everywhere and causing chaos.

Olaf and Kristoff play a big part in the fun, joining Anna and Elsa as the puffins cause chaos around Arendelle. Kristoff’s clumsy, but well-meaning, actions often make situations even messier, while Olaf steals the show with his cheerful personality and endless stream of jokes. Olaf’s light-hearted attitude helps keep the story upbeat, even when everything seems to be falling apart.

The short is directed by Alex Nagy, who clearly shows confidence and creativity behind the camera. This is his second LEGO animated project, following LEGO Pixar BrickToons, and there is no sign of inexperience in his work.

One of the highlights of Operation Puffins is its visual style. Everything is designed to look like LEGO bricks, from the characters to the buildings.

Pieces fall apart, snap back together and bounce around in amusing ways, making the film vibrant and fun to watch. Fans of LEGO sets in particular will enjoy seeing how the characters constantly build and rebuild their world.

Most importantly, the story teaches a good lesson. It shows that “home” isn’t just about buildings — it’s about the people you care about and working together. Anna and Elsa learn that being flexible and helping others is more important than having everything perfect.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 27th, 2025