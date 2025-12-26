PTI to launch fresh street movement from Lahore

LAHORE: The PTI announced it is launching a fresh street movement on Friday (today) by welcoming the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister in Lahore and holding a public event at the Liberty Roundabout.

PTI Punjab chief organiser Aliya Hamza Malik said the province will implement party founder Imran Khan’s direction to launch a “mass protest movement”.

Ms Malik instructed all ticket-holders, office-bearers, workers and lawyers in the Lahore division to ensure their presence at Liberty Roundabout to welcome Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

She urged party members to play their role in “restoring constitution, law and democracy in the country”.

Ms Malik said it would be a “historic moment” to convert Lahore’s main boulevard into a march for the release of Khan.

Earlier in the day, she said CM Afridi, his cabinet members and members of the Provincial Assembly would make their first stop in Punjab at Bhera. She asked ticket-holders and party office-bearers from the Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin divisions to welcome Afridi at that location.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025