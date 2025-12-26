Two wanted outlaws arrested in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two wanted suspects, one of them wanted by Punjab police, were arrested during a targeted operation in the Kurrum Pa area on Thursday.

A police official confirmed the development and said that the operation was conducted on credible information about the presence of suspects in the trans-river area.

He said that the Dadiwala police captured both suspects identified as Gul Muhammad and Amat Khan and shifted them to the police station. “Amat Khan was wanted by the Punjab police in various cases,” he maintained, adding that the arrested men were sent to jail after fulfilling legal formalities.

Separately, a young boy was killed near his house in the Esakkhel area located within the limits of Lakki city police station on Wednesday night.

Complainant Rehmatullah, brother of the deceased, told police that on hearing gunshots, he came out of his house and saw the body of his brother Kiramatullah, 21, lying in a pool of blood.

Police said that they had registered a case against the unknown killer(s) under relevant sections of law and began investigation.

AFGHANS REPATRIATION: Four more Afghan families from Lakki Marwat district left for Afghanistan on Thursday.

On the instructions of the deputy commissioner Lakki Marwat, Hamidullah Khan, additional assistant commissioner Ikramullah Khan saw off the Afghan families from the Gandi Khankhel area with full respect and dignity.

He said that the district administration was providing all possible facilities to the returning Afghan citizens so that they did not face any hardship.

Some members of the returning families said that the officials of the local administration provided them with full support and assistance to make their journey to Afghanistan trouble-free and comfortable.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025