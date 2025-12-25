Ex-SAPM Mirza Shahzad Akbar attacked in UK

LONDON: Former special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) Mirza Shahzad Akbar was attacked in the United Kingdom, where he has been living in self-imposed exile since April 2022, leaving him sustaining facial injuries, including “bruising and a fractured nose”, it emerged on Thursday.

“I have been attacked and been in the hospital and with the police. Bruised and fractured [sic],” the ex-SAPM said in text messages after Dawn reached out to him, seeking confirmation of a post about the incident on PTI’s X account.

The PTI’s post at 9:50pm PKT on Wednesday said Akbar was attacked at his house in Cambridge in the morning.

“The attacker punched him repeatedly in the face, as a result of which his nose and jaw were fractured,” it said.

“Local police have collected all details, and an investigation is underway,” the party said.

Later, taking to the X platform, Akbar denounced the attack as “cowardly” and expressed “full faith in the rule of law and in British law enforcement” in ensuring justice.

“Yesterday at approximately 8:08am, I was attacked at my home by an unknown assailant dressed in what appeared to be construction or waste-collection attire,” he wrote.

“The individual asked, ‘Are you Shahzad Akbar?’ and immediately began assaulting me. The incident occurred in the presence of my family.”

Akbar said he called the emergency services and was taken to the hospital, where he received medical treatment and was later discharged.

“I sustained facial injuries, including bruising and a fractured nose.”

“The police have taken cognisance of the matter and have assured me and my family that they are actively investigating this targeted attack and will work to apprehend both the perpetrator and those behind it,” he stated.

He was also prevented from sharing further details on the advice of the authorities at this stage, including CCTV footage or photographs, saying he was not “at liberty”. “As doing so may compromise the ongoing investigation.”

“I also urge the British government to ensure that England remains a safe place for everyone, including dissidents such as myself. I want to make one thing absolutely clear: if my views, political comments, or even my ‘face’ are not liked by anyone, such cowardly acts will only strengthen my resolve rather than silence me.”

He continued: “Violence will not intimidate me or deter me from speaking out. I will continue to expose corruption, human rights violations, and the erosion of democratic norms in Pakistan.”

He also clarified that any images circulating on social media purporting to show his injuries would be fake and AI-generated.

Akbar, who was the accountability adviser in the PTI government, was previously also attacked in November 2023 at his home in Hertfordshire.

The attacker, a masked individual, had thrown acidic liquid at Akbar, the former SAPM had shared in a post on X, adding that, “I will not be intimidated nor bow down to those who are doing this”.

Akbar had linked the attack to the Al Qadir Trust case against PTI founder Imran Khan, alleging that security agencies were harassing him to give evidence against the ex-premier.

Separately, he had told Dawn, “I have been sent messages in recent months by people who are clearly not happy with me. I’ve been told to mend my ways or else…”

Akbar had initiated legal action against the government of Pakistan in a UK court in April 2024 over the acid attack. He told Dawn that he had also sent notices to the Pakistan High Commission in UK and other Pakistani officials.

However, in May 2024, the Foreign Office had “categorically rejected” what it said were “preposterous” claims by Akbar about the alleged involvement of state officials in the 2023 acid attack on him.

Meanwhile, Akbar has been declared a proclaimed offender by an Islamabad court in a case pertaining to alleged controversial statements made on X. Subsequently, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met United Kingdom High Commissioner Jane Marriott, handing over extradition papers for Akbar.

While Pakistan does not have a formal extradition treaty with the UK, both countries do have an agreement in place whereby London can repatriate Pakistani nationals involved in crimes and violating immigration laws.