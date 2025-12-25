Husband jailed for assaulting pregnant wife

LAHORE: A model criminal court (minor offences) has convicted a man of assaulting his wife, a college professor, in a case that highlights the ongoing struggle against domestic violence.

Judicial Magistrate Hamidul Rehman Nasir issued the verdict after a trial that exposed deep-seated domestic tensions.

The case originated from an incident on Feb 18, 2024, at a residence in Chaudhry Colony, Badami Bagh. The complainant, Misbah Saqib -- a grade 18 professor and Vice Principal at a Government Associate College for Women -- reported that her husband, Muhammad Imran, assaulted her following a dispute over household chores.

According to the prosecution, the altercation began when Imran demanded lunch while Misbah was preparing to bathe their children. When she asked for more time, Imran reportedly slapped her, pulled her by hair and attempted to strangle her.

Court notes the complainant has given her ATM card to her jobless husband to run the house

The complainant also alleged that her mother-in-law, Safia, and brother-in-law, Hamza, instigated violence and used abusive language.

The case was initially registered under Section 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to outraging the modesty of a woman. However, the court later amended the charge to Section 352 PPC (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), determining that the evidence supported an assault rather than a sexual modesty offense.

The defense claimed the allegations were fabricated to cover for Misbah’s ‘defiant’ behaviour and psychological issues including epilepsy. They argued that no physical violence occurred and that the dispute was merely a verbal quarrel.

The defence rejected the charge on a plea that there was no independent evidence or witness produced by the complainant.

However, the magistrate observed that domestic violence often occurs within the privacy of a home where independent witnesses are rarely available, making the consistent testimony of the victim paramount.

The magistrate noted a contradiction in the defense’s stance since they portrayed Misbah as the instigator who called her family to create a scene, but the husband’s own statement under Section 342 Cr.P.C. revealed that his mother was the one who first called Misbah’s parents to “take her away”.

During the trial, the magistrate also noted, the evidence showed that Misbah, the primary breadwinner, gave her ATM card to her unemployed husband, who then provided her with an allowance from her own salary.

The magistrate rejected another argument of the defence that the complainant did not get herself medically examined to prove the charge of physical assault.

The judge observed that it was established that the accused, Imran, physically assaulted his wife in a state of pregnancy, though he claimed he was very caring towards her.

The magistrate found the evidence against the husband to be consistent and reliable regarding the physical assault.

He was handed down a three-month imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1500 under Section 352 PPC.

Imran was present in the court when the verdict was announced on Dec 22. He was shifted to the District Jail, Lahore.

However, the magistrate acquitted the mother-in-law, Safia, and brother-in-law Hamza.

The magistrate ruled that while they may have been present or involved in a verbal dispute, the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence that they actively encouraged or participated in the physical assault.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025