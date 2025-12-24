E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Historical footprints

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PAKISTAN’s list of derelict heritage sites and monuments is exhaustive and depressing. The Municipal Public Library in Bannu is the latest victim of the government’s persistent disregard for antiquity. This grand, circular structure in white came into being in 1905 with the name Queen Victoria Memorial Library. The cultural identity of the colonial edifice is twofold — architectural and intellectual. Even as it disintegrates, the library continues to serve as an academic resource for students and as a binding force for residents. In 1974, Bannu’s academic jewel was handed over to the Pakistan National Centre. But the centre did not survive for long, and it returned to the municipal committee. The last time it received a consignment of books was in 2001 — a bleak reflection of the value this country places on history and academia. However, locals believe that restoration will bring about a rebirth for the building.

Heritage is more than property. It is a record of regional life, and an inheritance of culture, tradition, architecture and values. For a historic centre of learning, repair is deeper than cosmetic touch ups. Over time, the concept of cultural legacy has evolved to include the various forms of expression — books, manuscripts, documents, images among other instruments of communication and craft. The provincial administration should recognise that the old library represents Pakistan’s history as well as a sense of belonging. Hence, the tendency to see distressed historic sites as too heavy an expense in cash-strapped times should not prevent maintenance. The magnificent relic is in need of modern services, books and archives, trained staff, architectural interventions, solar panels and a water filtration plant to resurface as the areas’ centre of knowledge and research. Authorities must involve conservation experts and work with the local community for the repair and upkeep of the monument. Lacunae in heritage laws, paucity of funds and corruption are converting our precious chapters into footnotes.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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Nimra khushi
Dec 24, 2025 01:14pm
The writer has clearly highlighted the issue of neglect in education, heritage, and public libraries. Successive governments prioritize other areas, leaving intellectual and cultural institutions in decay. A nation’s progress is measured by how it values education and preserves history; without investing in these, sustainable national development will remain unattainable.
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Nimra khushi
Dec 24, 2025 01:15pm
The writer has clearly highlighted the issue of neglect in education, heritage, and public libraries. Successive governments prioritize other areas, leaving intellectual and cultural institutions in decay. A nation’s progress is measured by how it values education and preserves history; without investing in these, sustainable national development will remain unattainable.
Recommend 0
Dr. Shoaib
Dec 24, 2025 08:57pm
Question: Can a government give a Grant or Donate Rs125 Billion of Taxpayers Money to a Private Company?
Recommend 0
Faraz Ali Simair
Dec 25, 2025 03:32am
"The magnificent relic is in need of modern services, books and archives, trained staff, architectural interventions, solar panels and a water filtration plant to resurface as the areas’ centre of knowledge and research". The writer has suggested some of the impactful and important changes for library, imparting the quality education for the students. If these changes are accommodated as early as possible I think it would definitely be a great source of knowledge for the students and locals.
Recommend 0

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