E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Seven ‘robbers’ held; Rs10m and gold recovered

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Monday claimed to have arrested seven members of an inter-provincial gang of robbers involved in looting gold and cash.

SIU SSP Dr Mohammed Imran Khan claimed to have recovered 608-gram gold, Rs10 million, five 9mm pistols and one car from their custody.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the ringleader of the gang, Amir Baber, was recently killed in an encounter.

The held suspects were identified as Imran, Irfan, Suneel, Bilal Shah, Irfan, Kanza and Barkha.

The members of this gang had been involved in looting jewellers in Punjab and Sindh province, the SSP said, adding that the held suspects had recently snatched 2.9 kilograms of gold in Gulberg and Rs10.5m from Liaquatabad recently.

He said the SIU traced both cases and arrested the suspects. The members of this inter-provincial gang were mostly involved in robberies in Karachi, Lahore and Hyderabad.

He said that they were habitual criminals and booked in dozens of cases pertaining to dacoity, illegal weapons, mobile phone snatching and firing on police against them.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe