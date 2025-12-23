Seven ‘robbers’ held; Rs10m and gold recovered

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Monday claimed to have arrested seven members of an inter-provincial gang of robbers involved in looting gold and cash.

SIU SSP Dr Mohammed Imran Khan claimed to have recovered 608-gram gold, Rs10 million, five 9mm pistols and one car from their custody.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the ringleader of the gang, Amir Baber, was recently killed in an encounter.

The held suspects were identified as Imran, Irfan, Suneel, Bilal Shah, Irfan, Kanza and Barkha.

The members of this gang had been involved in looting jewellers in Punjab and Sindh province, the SSP said, adding that the held suspects had recently snatched 2.9 kilograms of gold in Gulberg and Rs10.5m from Liaquatabad recently.

He said the SIU traced both cases and arrested the suspects. The members of this inter-provincial gang were mostly involved in robberies in Karachi, Lahore and Hyderabad.

He said that they were habitual criminals and booked in dozens of cases pertaining to dacoity, illegal weapons, mobile phone snatching and firing on police against them.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025