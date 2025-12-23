Pakistan never failed when its people stood united, Bilawal tells cadets

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Pakistan has never lacked courage and resilience; it has never failed when its people stood united.

Addressing cadets at the 63rd Parents Day gathering of Cadet College Petaro (CCP) as chief guest on Monday, he said: “Today, Pakistan stands at a crossroads, familiar to every generation before you. We faced challenges, economic pressure, religious uncertainty and a world changing faster than ever before. But let me say this with complete confidence: Pakistan has never lacked courage, Pakistan has never lacked resilience and Pakistan has never failed when its people stood united,” he asserted.

“Recently, our armed forces once again demonstrated this through professionalism, preparedness and unity of command. Pakistan defended its sovereignty and secured a clear military success.

“This victory was not merely tactical. It was moral. It reminded the world, Pakistan stands firm, disciplined and resolute when tested,” he said.

Lauds armed forces during address at Parents Day programme at Cadet College Petaro

“But let’s remember something equally important. A nation’s strength is not measured only by the power of its weapons, but by the strength of its character. Pakistan of tomorrow will be built by those who chose integrity over shortcuts, service over self-interest and courage over convenience,” he remarked.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, MNA Malik Asad Sikandar, MPA Dr Sikandar Shoro, Hyderabad Commissioner Fayyaz Abbasi and DIG Tariq Dharejo among others.

Along with CCP Principal Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inspected the parade and met college faculty. He was given a guard of honour.

Bilawal also distributed prizes among distinguished cadets for their excellent performance.

Addressing the cadets, he said that CCP is not merely a place of education as it demands more from cadets that comfort allows. “It teaches that excellence is not inherited, excuses are not entertained and leadership is earned one discipline at a time,” he read from his written speech.

Bilawal also mentioned his father’s success story while commenting on CPP’s role. He recalled: “This institution also holds personal meaning for my family as my father, President Asif Ali Zardari, once stood where you are today. It is the education he received here at CPP that allowed him the distinction to serve as the only civilian president to have been elected to the office twice”.

He said that it was education that he received here that allowed him to experience both the ups and downs of Pakistani politics. “While he has been elected president twice, he also has the distinct honour of having spent 13.5 years as a political prisoner in Pakistan. I am sure it is the fortitude that he [the president] learnt here at college that allowed him to endure some of the most testing times of his life,” he remarked.

This ceremony, he said, was not about history or heritage, it was about cadets and the future they were entrusted with. “Here you learn discipline is not punishment. It is freedom, freedom from chaos, freedom from doubt and freedom to lead when others hesitate. The uniform you wear is never meant to elevate above others; it’s meant to remind you that leadership is heavier than privilege because it carries responsibility, accountability and sacrifice,” he said.

Bilawal said that Sindh has always stood at the heart of Pakistan’s story. A land of vision, sacrifice and courage; and institutions like CPP ensure that Sindh continues to give this country the leaders forged in discipline and guided by principles.

“As you march forward from this parade ground into life, carry these truths with you. When the path is unclear, choose integrity. When pressure is heavy, rely on discipline. When the nation calls, answer with courage,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025