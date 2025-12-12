E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Bilawal responds to Punjab CM Maryam’s ‘warm welcome’, thanks her for ‘positive gesture’

News Desk Published December 12, 2025
A combination photo of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. — via MediaCellPPP/X and PML-N/X
A combination photo of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. — via MediaCellPPP/X and PML-N/X
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Setting aside their political differences, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz have exchanged greetings on social media platform X, with the former thanking the latter for the “positive gesture”.

On Thursday, Maryam, in a post on X, had extended a “warm welcome” to Bilawal, who is currently visiting the province.

“Punjab is your home, and you will always find a place of respect here,” she said.

“Thank you for your gracious remarks. You have my heartfelt good wishes and prayers,” she added.

Although Maryam did not specifically mention which comments she was referring to, Bilawal, during a media talk in Lahore this week, had said he would be very happy if the Punjab chief minister chose to contest polls from Sindh.

In response, Bilawal on Friday said, “Thank you, madam chief minister for the warm welcome and positive gesture.”

The PPP and PML-N, who are allies in the Centre, engaged in a war of words in September and October. The bad blood had escalated to the point that leaders from both sides were holding daily press conferences to take potshots at the other side until tensions defused.

More recently, another instance of a rift between the two parties was witnessed on Wednesday when the PPP accused the PML-N of “colluding” with the PTI during National Assembly proceedings after presiding officer for the day, Ali Zahid, ended the session early. The move came as PTI’s Iqbal Afridi pointed out a “lack of quorum” ahead of an agenda item regarding the renaming of Islamabad International Airport.

Meanwhile, Bilawal has had an interesting visit to Punjab thus far. During his visit to Lahore, a woman had interrupted his talk in the city’s Baghbanpura area, shouting from the rooftop of her home, “Don’t talk about politics.”

Bilawal had taken the interruption in stride, smiling up at the woman and breaking into laughter.

“Tell me what I should talk about,” he asked the lady, who then asked about how he was doing.

“I am good, thank you,” he responded.

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Unknown
Dec 12, 2025 03:57pm
Bilawal should learn from Lahore city infrastructure
Recommend 0
ali
Dec 12, 2025 08:39pm
Two world leaders exchanging pleasantries.......transformative for the world order; planet capitals were holding their breaths!!
Recommend 0

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