Financial stress led father to poison whole family, himself

ABBOTTABAD: The tragic incident in Kaghan Colony that claimed the lives of three innocent children on Saturday took a new turn on Sunday as it was revealed that they were allegedly poisoned by their father, who was reportedly under severe financial stress due to an interest-based loan. On Sunday, they were laid to rest

A case has been registered against the father, Kashif, under section302 and 324 PPC and he has been arrested.

The accused, Kashif, son of Munsif, was stated to be under severe mental stress, allegedly poisoned his three innocent children to death and also tried to end own and wife’s life by consuming poisonous substance, as all of them were found lying in their house in a semi-conscious state.

The children had died on the spot, while their parents were found unconscious and shifted to hospital.

Kashif and his wife Shiza Bibi have been shifted to wards after receiving initial medical aid at Ayub Medical Complex. Shiza Bibi underwent a brain operation and she was stated to be out of danger, while Kashif’s condition is still critical. The couple had not regained consciousness.

The funerals of the three children were offered in Qalandarabad’s village Tinan and were laid to rest there.

Mirpur police have registered an FIR against Kashif and arrested him at the hospital.

According to sources, Kashif had moved to Kaghan Colony from village Tinan in Qalandarabad a few years ago. He was doing online trading and had borrowed Rs6.5 million on interest from one Qari Adil, owner of New Haider Motors, a car showroom located on Mansehra Road.

According to the sources, the loan rose to Rs11 million due to which Kashif was under severe pressure.

Before consuming the poisonous stuff, Kashif recorded three videos. In one, he is heard saying, “Qari Sahib, if you had given me ten more days, I would have returned the money, but now I am ending my life along with my children.”

The police have sealed Qari Adil’s showroom on Mansehra Road, and raids are underway to arrest him.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025