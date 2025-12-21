E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Fake pesticides flood Punjab, Sindh: CCP

Kalbe Ali Published
Farmers spray pesticide over cotton crop in Faisalabad. —APP/File
Farmers spray pesticide over cotton crop in Faisalabad. —APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The Com­­petition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has released its Competition Assessment Study on the Pesticide Sector in Pakistan, noting that counterfeit and adulterated pesticides are widespread in Punjab and Sindh, damaging crops, causing major financial losses to farmers, and distorting competition in the market.

The report reviews the structure, regulatory framework, and overall performance of the pesticide sector, highlighting significant gaps that undermine fair competition and quality assurance. It notes that despite a large and expanding agricultural market, Pakistan has no local pesticide manufacturing capacity and relies entirely on imports.

Weak enforcement, regulatory gaps, and complex approval procedures continue to create hurdles for legitimate businesses and expose farmers to low-quality products.

Key issues identified

Fake and adulterated pesticides remain common in Punjab and Sindh, harming crops and hurting farmers. Pakistan fully depends on imported pesticides, as no local manufacturing exists. High investment costs and long testing periods discourage domestic production. A strict two-year shelf-life rule results in waste, even when products remain effective for longer periods. Weak enforcement allows counterfeit suppliers to evade penalties. Provincial laboratories lack the capacity and trained staff required for reliable testing.

Report says lack of production, poor enforcement fuel crisis, hurting farmers

Inspectors in Sindh face weak legal support, which slows prosecution. Overlapping federal and provincial roles after the 18th Amendment cause delays in registration. The Form-1 approval process is lengthy and complicated. Some imported products are unsuitable for Pakistan’s climate, while misuse of pesticides by farmers leads to health, environmental, and export-quality problems.

The CCP has recommended reviewing and revising the two-year shelf-life limit. It also recommended harmonising federal and provincial regulatory frameworks and simplifying and speeding up the Form-1 registration system. The commission urged the promotion of climate-appropriate and locally tested pesticide formulations and the strengthening of inspections and legal enforcement against counterfeit products.

The report further recommends upgrading provincial laboratories and improving technical staffing, supporting local manufacturing to reduce import dependence, and helping agriculture graduates become licenced distributors. It also calls for aligning pesticide regulations with the Sustainable Development Goals on food security, health, and climate resilience.

The report concludes that stronger enforcement, improved coordination, and greater regulatory clarity will enhance competition in the pesticide market, reduce risks for farmers, and support Pakistan’s broader agricultural and environmental objectives.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Business

Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2025 12:24pm
As expected.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 21, 2025 09:06pm
Fake pesticides harm the crops but fake medicines not only harm but kill the humans. It is therefore essential that, much before pesticides, killers of humanity, the producers of fake drugs should be tackled and eliminated without any leniency.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Islamic banking
Updated 06 Jul, 2026

Islamic banking

THE roadmap for eliminating riba from Pakistan’s financial system from 2028 offers some clarity on how the...
Prison reforms
06 Jul, 2026

Prison reforms

IF nothing else, it was good to see the four provincial chief executives sharing a common platform. The chief...
Preserving Taxila
06 Jul, 2026

Preserving Taxila

TAXILA is far more than a collection of ancient ruins. It is one of South Asia’s greatest archaeological ...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe