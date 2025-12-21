Fake pesticides flood Punjab, Sindh: CCP

ISLAMABAD: The Com­­petition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has released its Competition Assessment Study on the Pesticide Sector in Pakistan, noting that counterfeit and adulterated pesticides are widespread in Punjab and Sindh, damaging crops, causing major financial losses to farmers, and distorting competition in the market.

The report reviews the structure, regulatory framework, and overall performance of the pesticide sector, highlighting significant gaps that undermine fair competition and quality assurance. It notes that despite a large and expanding agricultural market, Pakistan has no local pesticide manufacturing capacity and relies entirely on imports.

Weak enforcement, regulatory gaps, and complex approval procedures continue to create hurdles for legitimate businesses and expose farmers to low-quality products.

Key issues identified

Fake and adulterated pesticides remain common in Punjab and Sindh, harming crops and hurting farmers. Pakistan fully depends on imported pesticides, as no local manufacturing exists. High investment costs and long testing periods discourage domestic production. A strict two-year shelf-life rule results in waste, even when products remain effective for longer periods. Weak enforcement allows counterfeit suppliers to evade penalties. Provincial laboratories lack the capacity and trained staff required for reliable testing.

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Inspectors in Sindh face weak legal support, which slows prosecution. Overlapping federal and provincial roles after the 18th Amendment cause delays in registration. The Form-1 approval process is lengthy and complicated. Some imported products are unsuitable for Pakistan’s climate, while misuse of pesticides by farmers leads to health, environmental, and export-quality problems.

The CCP has recommended reviewing and revising the two-year shelf-life limit. It also recommended harmonising federal and provincial regulatory frameworks and simplifying and speeding up the Form-1 registration system. The commission urged the promotion of climate-appropriate and locally tested pesticide formulations and the strengthening of inspections and legal enforcement against counterfeit products.

The report further recommends upgrading provincial laboratories and improving technical staffing, supporting local manufacturing to reduce import dependence, and helping agriculture graduates become licenced distributors. It also calls for aligning pesticide regulations with the Sustainable Development Goals on food security, health, and climate resilience.

The report concludes that stronger enforcement, improved coordination, and greater regulatory clarity will enhance competition in the pesticide market, reduce risks for farmers, and support Pakistan’s broader agricultural and environmental objectives.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025