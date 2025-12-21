YouTuber granted interim bail in ‘hurting religious sentiments’ case

KARACHI: A sessions court on Friday granted interim bail to YouTuber Rajab Butt, who was booked in a case pertaining to allegedly “hurting religious” sentiments.

Lawyer Riaz Ali Solangi had lodged a complaint against the YouTuber in January at the Hyderi Market police station, under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the complainant claimed that in December 2024 he watched a viral video of the YouTuber in which he was allegedly “disrespecting” prayer (Namaz) that hurt sentiments of Muslims.

He added that in the “controversial” video, Mr Butt was performing prayer while music was playing in the background, which left him feeling grieved and angered.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIR was registered after a sessions court allowed the complainant’s application filed under Section 22-A, seeking directives for the Hyderi Market SHO to lodge a case against the YouTuber.

Months after lodging the case, on Friday the YouTuber appeared before the additional district and sessions judge (Central) and sought pre-arrest bail.

After preliminary hearing, the sessions judge granted Mr Butt interim bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and adjourned the hearing for Dec 29 for confirmation or otherwise.

In a media talk, the counsel for Mr Butt said that no individual could initiate a case on such a sensitive issue in that manner.

He argued that the case had been lodged under Section 295(a) of the PPC and as per Section 196 of the CrPC, such matters come under the domain of the provincial or federal governments.

As the video went viral on social media, Mr Butt posted videos on his official Facebook page in the month of Jan in which he was seen sitting with scholars from different schools of thought.

In the three-part video, he had issued an apology, stating that if anyone’s feelings were hurt by his unintentional actions, he deeply regretted it.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025