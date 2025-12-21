E-Paper | July 08, 2026

YouTuber granted interim bail in ‘hurting religious sentiments’ case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
A picture of YouTuber Rajab Butt. —photo via Rajab Butt/X
A picture of YouTuber Rajab Butt. —photo via Rajab Butt/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: A sessions court on Friday granted interim bail to YouTuber Rajab Butt, who was booked in a case pertaining to allegedly “hurting religious” sentiments.

Lawyer Riaz Ali Solangi had lodged a complaint against the YouTuber in January at the Hyderi Market police station, under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the complainant claimed that in December 2024 he watched a viral video of the YouTuber in which he was allegedly “disrespecting” prayer (Namaz) that hurt sentiments of Muslims.

He added that in the “controversial” video, Mr Butt was performing prayer while music was playing in the background, which left him feeling grieved and angered.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIR was registered after a sessions court allowed the complainant’s application filed under Section 22-A, seeking directives for the Hyderi Market SHO to lodge a case against the YouTuber.

Months after lodging the case, on Friday the YouTuber appeared before the additional district and sessions judge (Central) and sought pre-arrest bail.

After preliminary hearing, the sessions judge granted Mr Butt interim bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and adjourned the hearing for Dec 29 for confirmation or otherwise.

In a media talk, the counsel for Mr Butt said that no individual could initiate a case on such a sensitive issue in that manner.

He argued that the case had been lodged under Section 295(a) of the PPC and as per Section 196 of the CrPC, such matters come under the domain of the provincial or federal governments.

As the video went viral on social media, Mr Butt posted videos on his official Facebook page in the month of Jan in which he was seen sitting with scholars from different schools of thought.

In the three-part video, he had issued an apology, stating that if anyone’s feelings were hurt by his unintentional actions, he deeply regretted it.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Islamic banking
Updated 06 Jul, 2026

Islamic banking

THE roadmap for eliminating riba from Pakistan’s financial system from 2028 offers some clarity on how the...
Prison reforms
06 Jul, 2026

Prison reforms

IF nothing else, it was good to see the four provincial chief executives sharing a common platform. The chief...
Preserving Taxila
06 Jul, 2026

Preserving Taxila

TAXILA is far more than a collection of ancient ruins. It is one of South Asia’s greatest archaeological ...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe