Quality healthcare a basic right, says Balochistan CM Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed his government’s commitment to reshaping the province’s healthcare system, pledging a future that is strong, secure, fair and healthy for all citizens.

On the occasion of International Universal Health Coverage Day on Friday, the CM said that access to top-quality healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental human right and a core responsibility of the state.

“Medical facilities will be extended to every citizen, from urban centres to remote mountainous regions to ensure universal access,” Mr Bugti claimed, adding that for the first time several underserved areas in Balochistan are receiving basic health services.

He said a strong health system acts as the ultimate protective shield during emergencies and noted that the current investments in healthcare are also investments in social stability and provincial prosperity.

Private investment in health sector

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and health secretary Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Panezai on Friday discussed with Vice Chairman of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade Vilal Khan Kakar possibilities of private sector’s investment in the health sector of Balochistan.

During the meeting, they agreed that the private sector’s involvement is essential for modernising the province’s healthcare infrastructure and ensuring top medical services to the masses. They discussed possible inve­stment models, opportunities under Public–Private Partnerships (PPP), and projects in hospital development, diagnostic services, equipment, pharmaceuticals, supply chain, telemedicine and digital health solutions.

The health minister said the health department fully supports investment-friendly policies and that the government is committed to working with the private sector to find sustainable solutions to challenges faced by the health sector. Health secretary Mujeeb Panezai briefed the meeting on the ongoing and proposed development initiatives, noting that private sector’s participation would significantly accelerate progress and enhance effectiveness of health projects across the province.

Mr Kakar said that creating a conducive environment for investors in the health sector is a key priority of the provincial government.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025