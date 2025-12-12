Trauma centre in Quetta to enhance healthcare capacity: CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that the new Trauma Centre in Quetta will significantly enhance the province’s emergency healthcare capacity, enabling immediate and effective treatment of critical cases and saving several lives.

During a review visit of the under-construction facility on Spini Road, CM Bugti emphasised the importance of modern medical infrastructure for quality emergency care. During the visit, the chief minister was briefed on the project’s progress.

The Trauma Centre, with a capacity of 135-150 beds, is in its final stages of completion and will be the largest and most advanced emergency medical institution in Balochistan.

The centre will feature four modern intensive care units (ICUs), eight state-of-the-art operation theatres (OTs), advanced imaging facilities and laboratory units and dedicated post-operative care units.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of construction, commending efforts of the health and communications teams.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025