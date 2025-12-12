E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Trauma centre in Quetta to enhance healthcare capacity: CM

Saleem Shahid Published December 12, 2025
A File Photo of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV
A File Photo of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that the new Trauma Centre in Quetta will significantly enhance the province’s emergency healthcare capacity, enabling immediate and effective treatment of critical cases and saving several lives.

During a review visit of the under-construction facility on Spini Road, CM Bugti emphasised the importance of modern medical infrastructure for quality emergency care. During the visit, the chief minister was briefed on the project’s progress.

The Trauma Centre, with a capacity of 135-150 beds, is in its final stages of completion and will be the largest and most advanced emergency medical institution in Balochistan.

The centre will feature four modern intensive care units (ICUs), eight state-of-the-art operation theatres (OTs), advanced imaging facilities and laboratory units and dedicated post-operative care units.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of construction, commending efforts of the health and communications teams.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe