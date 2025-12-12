Punjab to bring digital examination reforms in all boards

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday decided to bring digital examination reforms in education boards of the province.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is going to organise a briefing and training session on Dec 13. Representatives of all boards of Punjab will participate.

The government is planning to introduce and implement digital examination system in all examination boards.

Task Force Committee for Boards Chairman Muzammil Mahmood said important digital steps were being taken. These steps will provide transparency, accuracy and trust to the examination system.

BISE Lahore spokesperson Tahir Javed said system analysts and computer programmers had been instructed to attend this training.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025