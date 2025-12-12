Girl killed by father, brother over marriage row

BAHAWALPUR: A girl was allegedly murdered by her father and brother over a marriage dispute in Mauza Basti Sukhail Mahar, Kaloo Sial, within the limits of Dera Nawab Sahib police station, Tehsil Ahmedpur East, on Thursday.

According to police sources, the deceased, Salma (25), was scheduled to be married on Thursday. However, her father, Talib Hussain, and her brothers rejected her proposal on Wednesday evening and allegedly strangled her to death. The suspected killers reportedly took her body on a motorcycle and dumped it in nearby fields before fleeing.

Upon receiving information, Dera Nawab police rushed to the village and conducted an all-night search. After extensive efforts, the body was recovered from a mustard field and shifted to THQ Hospital, Ahmedpur East, for a post-mortem examination.

The police PRO confirmed that the Dera Nawab Sahib police are yet to register a first information report.

Reports said Salma was an adopted girl, raised by a woman named Amir Mai. Ms. Amir Mai had planned for Salma to marry a man in Hyderabad, but Salma’s father, Talib Hussain, reportedly disagreed with the arrangement. Talib, along with his sons, allegedly strangled Salma inside their house. Her rukhsati was scheduled for Thursday.

ACCIDENTS: As many as 13 people, including four women, were injured in four traffic accidents across the Bahawalpur district on Thursday.

In the first incident, five passengers were injured near the Boys Degree College, Hasilpur, when a bus travelling from Bahawalnagar to Multan collided with a parked tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane.

In the second accident, two passengers were injured near Lal Sohanra, about 35 km from Bahawalpur on the Bahawalpur-Bahawalnagar road. A pile-up took place as three cars hit a tractor-trolley carrying sugarcane, reportedly due to poor visibility caused by fog.

In another incident, two people were injured when a mini Mazda trailer hit a motorcyclist in Channigoth, near Ahmedpur East. They were shifted to THQ Hospital, Ahmedpur East.

At Adda Mamiwala, three female passengers suffered serious injuries when a coaster, travelling from Bahawalpur to Rahim Yar Khan, hit a parked trolley and overturned. The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital, Ahmedpur East, for treatment.

BLACK BEARS: The Lodhran Wildlife Department has handed over a pair of black bears to the administration of Bahawalpur Zoo for safe custody, following a court order.

Assistant Director of Lodhran Wildlife Department, Rao Adeel Talib, confirmed that the black bears, both male and approximately five years old, were transferred to the zoo on Thursday.

The pair was rescued on Wednesday by Lodhran wildlife officials from four individuals, who were subsequently arrested. The Lodhran city police registered a case against the four suspects under the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation and Conservation) Act 1974, on the complaint of the Head Wildlife Ranger, Lodhran.

The arrested persons were identified as Muhammad Ramzan (Alipur, Muzzafargarh), Muhammad Farhan (Kotli Adil, Jalalpur Pirwala), Shah Muhammad (Mir Kote, Jalal Pur Pirwala), and Muhammad Aamir (Basti Ghulam Sarwar Baghwala, Ahmedpur East).

The Lodhran court on Thursday sent all four men on judicial remand to jail. Lodhran police will proceed with the case against the accused in court.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025