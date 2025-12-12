‘Digitisation renders traditional clerical roles redundant’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fa­­tima has said that around 60 per cent of lower staff positions in the federal government have become redundant due to digitisation, and these posts will gradually be abolished.

Speaking to the media recently, the minister high­lighted the benefits of the e-office system for both the government and the public.

At the same time, she noted that the transition to digital operations has made about 60pc of lower staff positions unnecessa­­ry, particularly roles such as steno typists, clerks, and dispatch riders.

“Eventually, officers will write their official communications digitally, and these will be circulated through the e-office platform,” the minister said.

She added that to addr­ess the issue, the ministry was developing up­­skilling and reskilling pr­­o­­­grammes to eq­­uip affected emp­loyees with digital skills.

“The government plans to train staff in artificial intelligence, digital tools, and e-governance workflows,” she said.

She said the goal of e-office was not only to digitise official work, but also to enable employees to operate effectively in a fully technology-driven governance system.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025