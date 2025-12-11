E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Power workers protest against privatisation

Dawn Report Published December 11, 2025
Activists of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union protest against proposed privatisation in front of the press club. — White Star
Activists of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union protest against proposed privatisation in front of the press club. — White Star
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LAHORE: The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union observed a “Day of Protest” across the country to demand restoration of human, political, social and economic rights, and to protect power companies from proposed privatisation.

In Lahore, workers staged a sit-in in front of the press club under the leadership of union Secretary General Khurshid Ahmad.

Addressing the workers, Mr Ahmad urged the prime minister and the federal minister for energy to refrain from privatising profitable electricity companies. He said instead of accepting the IMF demands, the government should stop privatisation in the interest of the general public and the country.

He demanded job opportunities for the children of electricity workers who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also demanded a one-month basic salary as performance allowance for Wapda employees similar to the electricity companies. He said they wanted the government to hold talks with union representatives to safeguard the power companies.

In Faisalabad, scores of Fesco employees also staged a protest at the District Council Chowk.

They blocked traffic and shouted slogans in support of their demands.

Their leaders announced if the decision to privatise the power companies was implemented, they would go on a strike for an indefinite period.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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