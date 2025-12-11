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Two killed, nine injured as van falls into Swat ravine

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2025
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SWAT: Two people, including a woman, were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in the Matta tehsil here on Tuesday.

DSP Matta circle Mohammad Naseer Bacha said a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine in the Chatekal area, resulting in the on-the-spot death of a woman, Bakht Zadagai, and Shamsher, and injuries to nine persons.

He said the injured were shifted to the Matta Hospital, where three of them were later referred to Saidu Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

The police registered a case.

Meanwhile, a collision between two motorcycles in the Nusrat area of Kabal left three persons injured, who were shifted to Civil Hospital, Kabal.

NAEAC TEAM VISITS VARSITY: A team of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), operating under the Higher Education Commission, visited the University of Agriculture, Swat, on Wednesday to evaluate five of its academic programmes for accreditation.

The programmes under review include entomology, horticulture, food science and technology, plant breeding and genetics, and soil and environmental science.

During the visit, the NAEAC team conducted a comprehensive assessment of academic standards, departmental laboratories, research initiatives, infrastructure, and other facilities to evaluate the university’s overall commitment to quality education and research. The team also held meetings with university officials, faculty members, and students as part of the evaluation process.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dawood Jan welcomed the visiting team.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jan said the University of Agriculture was committed to excellence in agricultural education and research. “Our faculty and students are dedicated to academic quality and innovation. We are confident that the university has the potential to emerge as a leading centre of agricultural education and research in the country,” he said.

He added that the accreditation process reflects the university’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards and ensuring the relevance of its programmes.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025

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