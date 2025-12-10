E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Venezuela’s ‘joropo’ dance declared a Unesco treasure

AFP Published December 10, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

CARACAS: Venezuela’s “joropo” — a genre blending music, song, and fast-paced partner dancing — was named a Unesco intangible cultural treasure on Tuesday.

It has Indigenous, African, and European roots and originated in plains along the border between Venezuela and Colombia.

Joropo is performed to the sound of instruments including a harp, maracas, and violin as lady dancers swirl and male partners stomp their feet in rapid succession to the rhythm of the music.

The women wear colorful dresses, and men wear suits and wide-brimmed hats.

The designation was announced by Unesco at a meeting in New Delhi, in which the UN cultural organisation is examining dozens of candidates to be declared world intangible cultural assets.

Venezuelans welcomed what they called good news as they endured a tense military standoff with the United States.

American warships are stationed off the coast and regularly attacking what Washington says are boats smuggling drugs from Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro says the real goal of the US operation, which has raised fears of an outright US attack on Venezuela, is to oust him and his leftist regime.

“We deserve this happiness, given the madness we are living in,” said Caracas resident Cesar Marcano.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe