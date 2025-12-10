Venezuela’s ‘joropo’ dance declared a Unesco treasure

CARACAS: Venezuela’s “joropo” — a genre blending music, song, and fast-paced partner dancing — was named a Unesco intangible cultural treasure on Tuesday.

It has Indigenous, African, and European roots and originated in plains along the border between Venezuela and Colombia.

Joropo is performed to the sound of instruments including a harp, maracas, and violin as lady dancers swirl and male partners stomp their feet in rapid succession to the rhythm of the music.

The women wear colorful dresses, and men wear suits and wide-brimmed hats.

The designation was announced by Unesco at a meeting in New Delhi, in which the UN cultural organisation is examining dozens of candidates to be declared world intangible cultural assets.

Venezuelans welcomed what they called good news as they endured a tense military standoff with the United States.

American warships are stationed off the coast and regularly attacking what Washington says are boats smuggling drugs from Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro says the real goal of the US operation, which has raised fears of an outright US attack on Venezuela, is to oust him and his leftist regime.

“We deserve this happiness, given the madness we are living in,” said Caracas resident Cesar Marcano.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025