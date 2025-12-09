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Police claim killing ‘bandit’ in encounter

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 9, 2025
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HYDERABAD: The Mar­ket police on Monday claimed to have shot dead a suspected bandit, Arif Qureshi alias Bhoora, in an encounter in Sheedi Para, near Bakra Mandi, in the small hours of the day.

However, his mother and sister contested the police claim branding him a bandit.

They proceeded to the Liaquat University Hospi­tal (LUH) after receiving information about his killing. Qureshi’s mother told the media that the police picked him up from their home and took him to the specified place when they gunned him down in a staged encounter.

According to Market SHO Munir Abbasi, Arif Qureshi alias Bhoora, son of Saeed Ahmed Qureshi, was wanted by police in some two dozen cases of heinous crime registered against him in Nawabshah, Karachi and Hyderabad.

He claimed that a police team intercepted two suspects riding a motorcycle and signalled them to stop but they resorted to firing. The police team returned the fire killing Bhoora, he said.

SHO Abbasi said that the suspect was previously injured in two separate encounters as well. He was involved in three armed robberies committed in the localities falling within the Market police area last month, the police officer insisted.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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