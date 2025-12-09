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SHO injured in attack on Bannu police station

Our Correspondent Published December 9, 2025
Police stand guard along a road they blocked after militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19, 2022. — AFP/File Photo
Police stand guard along a road they blocked after militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19, 2022. — AFP/File Photo
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LAKKI MARWAT: A police officer was injured when terrorists attacked a police station in Bannu district on Sunday night.

A police official said that the assailants attacked the Ahmadzaipolice station with sniper fire in a bid to enter the building.

He said that the policemen responded to the attack vigorously. “During an intense exchange of fire, additional SHO Hassan-al-Maab was injured,” the official said, adding that the wounded police official was immediately moved to the District Headquarters Hospital.

He said that the police authorities dispatched additional force to the area to track down assailants.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the second terrorist attack on the police station during the last two weeks. On the night of Nov 27, terrorists had launched a multi-pronged attack on the Ahmadzai police station, triggering a fierce gun battle in which three terrorists were killed and five policemen injured.

Meanwhile, regional police officer Sajjad Khan and district police officer Yasir Afridi visited the hospital to enquire after the police official.

Mr Khan was briefed about the condition of the wounded official.

He praised the police officer for his bravery and said that cowardly attacks by terrorists could not shatter the high morale of the police force. He said the police would continue operations against anti-peace elements.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

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