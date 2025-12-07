E-Paper | December 07, 2025

ECP does not recognise Barrister Gohar as PTI chairman

Iftikhar A. Khan Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:18pm
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan — Dawn/File
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan — Dawn/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refused to recognise Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as chairperson of the PTI, it emerged on Sunday.

According to a letter dated November 26 and addressed to Barrister Gohar, which is seen by Dawn, the PTI leader had written an application to the commission on November 13 regarding the inclusion of senators into the PTI.

While the letter did not elaborate on the matter raised by Barrister Gohar, he seemed to have sought the inclusion of those senators into his party who were elected to the upper house of Parliament from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in July after much delay.

The ECP said in its letter that “after due deliberation, it was observed that the issue of intra-party election of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is pending before the commission due to the stay order obtained by the party from the Lahore High Court (LHC)”.

“Hence, in the above circumstances, the commission is not in a position to accept you as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Therefore, you do not have any locus standi, and you are informed, accordingly,” the letter read.

The PTI has held intra-party elections three times, but the initial two were voided by the commission. Following the third election, the PTI approached the LHC, which restrained the commission from issuing any final order in proceedings related to the intra-party polls.

On Saturday, Barrister Gohar also addressed the matter during a press conference, recalling that the last intra-party election of the PTI was held on March 3, 2024.

“We filed documentation pertaining to it, but there was no [confirmation of] acceptance by the election commission. Today, for the first time, I received the election commission’s letter in which they formally said that ‘we do not recognise you’. It is very unfortunate that they do not recognise the PTI,” he said.

Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe