Finalisation of Pakistan-Indonesia trade agreement sought

ISLAMABAD: The Indonesia and Pakistan Business Forum has called for the finalisation of the Pakistan-Indonesia Trade and Goods Agreement and the launch of direct flights between the two countries.

The agreement will prove a milestone in further improving economic and trade relations between the two countries, speakers said while addressing the forum iin Jakarta (Indonesia).

The embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad, in collaboration with the International Creatives Exchange and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised the “Indonesia-Pakistan Economic Networking Forum 2025: Building a Shared Future on the sidelines of 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025.”

Business community amongst hundreds of businessmen and traders attended the Forum, including 70 Pakistani entrepreneurs.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Chandra W. Sukotjo said the current trade volume between the two countries is much less than its potential and the role of the business community is important in increasing it.

The ambassador said that Halal goods, agriculture, technology and pharmaceuticals are very important in increasing mutual trade between the two countries.

Pakistan is an excellent country for business and the business community of Indonesia and Pakistan wants to play its full role in mutual economic and trade integration between the two countries, he said.

The envoy said that the participation of Pakistan’s business community and traders in the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia is significant, which will provide an opportunity for the business communities of the two countries to come closer.

Chandra said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and on this occasion, we will have to take important decisions to take forward our mutual economic and trade relations.

Meanwhile Vice Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bernardino M. Vega urged both sides to move beyond trade numbers by strengthening people-to-people contact and creative collaboration. The world is changing and business models are also changing. We need to expand our collaborations to be more imaginative and value-added oriented.

Indonesia and Pakistan have significant assets, it is the worlds largest Muslim populations as well as the creativity and spirit of collaboration, he said, highlighting the role of influence as a bridge between the two brotherly countries.

Trade and Investment Attache at the embassy of Pakistan Naseem Rashed emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating more direct business collaboration between businesses of both countries (B2B engagement).

As two major Muslim nations with a long history of friendship, our economic relationship must reflect that potential. The Pakistani embassy in Jakarta is committed to helping expand trade, investment, and cultural cooperation, he said.

Two panel discussions were held during the forum in which speakers and participants from Pakistan and Indonesia explored trade opportunities, market access, and joint investment.

The Ministry of Investment, Indonesia, noted that Pakistan ranks third among South Asian investors in Indonesia with $36.6 million in the last five years, emphasising future cooperation in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and halal industry.

Chairman International Creatives Exchange (ICE) Atta Karim highlighted the bilateral trade potential of both the countries and said that business communities of both sides can play their due role for exploiting the bilateral economic and trade potential.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025